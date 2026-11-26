Trump's Thanksgiving Morning Tirade Targets NYT Reporter With 'Lowlife' Insult After Brutal Stock Market Questions
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reveals President Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving morning attack on New York Times reporter David E. Sanger, branding the veteran journalist a "lowlife" after his latest report examined the president's claims about the stock market.
Trump published the lengthy criticism on Truth Social at 12:47 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 26, hours after The Times published an article questioning his celebration of Nvidia's recent stock surge.
What Sparked The Clash
The November 25 report, written by White House and national security correspondent Sanger, was titled "Trump Rejoiced in the Market's Nvidia Surge. It Didn't Last Long."
The article examined Trump's response to Nvidia's dramatic stock movement after the company's board reinstated CEO Jensen Huang. Trump had claimed his conversations with the board helped bring about the decision.
Nvidia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday before reversing course as investors reassessed the rally. Sanger's report examined the president's tendency to highlight market gains while blaming other factors when stocks decline.
Trump Pushes Back On Truth Social
Trump responded by accusing Sanger of overlooking what he considered major accomplishments of his administration.
"David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn't mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border, best crime stats in years (lowest murder rate since 1900 - 126 years!), biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER," Trump wrote.
He also listed what he described as a historic naval blockade, the destruction of Iran's Navy and Air Force, a "ONE DAY WIN against Venezuela" and the Army's work in Iowa.
The president then directed another personal insult at the journalist.
"David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses," he continued. "Also, until the Election, best Market, EVER, 82 days, settled 8 Wars, and the USA is respected again like never before!"
The Market Slide Behind The Fight
Nvidia's reversal was a central part of the dispute. After Monday's surge, the company's shares suffered further losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The stock dropped approximately 3.9% on Wednesday alone, according to Reuters.
Broader concerns about technology stocks, artificial intelligence investments and economic uncertainty also weighed on markets.
Trump addressed the downturn in a separate Truth Social post on Wednesday, blaming the November 3 election results.
"Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results," he wrote.
He added that if he had been on the ballot, the outcome would have been different and the stock market and Americans' 401(k) accounts would be "BOOMING."
Times Responds
The New York Times defended Sanger following Trump's attack, with spokesperson Nicole Taylor highlighting his experience covering five American presidents over more than four decades.
Taylor also defended the relevance of his latest reporting, pointing to Trump's interventions involving Nvidia, disruptions to international trade and the decision to go to war with Iran.
"If readers want to understand the market effects of President Trump's interventions, including Nvidia's reversal, his disruption of international trade, and his decision to go to war with Iran, then David Sanger's latest report is an essential read," Taylor said.
She added, "Noisy name-calling is just an attempt to distract from the news."