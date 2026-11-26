EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Reveal Why They Nearly Quit Acting Forever
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars nearly walked away from acting after years of rejection, career setbacks and personal struggles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy to Harrison Ford, John Krasinski and Jon Hamm, these celebrities faced moments of doubt before finding the success that transformed their careers.
Viola Davis
Starting out, Davis "played an opera singer in a one-woman show." And one of the places she performed it was at a basketball court… where she got attacked by a dog. "I thought to myself, 'You know what? I think maybe I should choose another career path.'" Of course, she chose otherwise and won two Tonys, an Emmy and an Oscar for her troubles.
Claire Danes
"It was grim," shared Claire Danes of the lack of work before her Emmy-winning turn on Homeland. "A point came where I thought, 'I really like interior design.' Someone also suggested, 'Maybe your real success is in your personal life.'"
Melissa McCarthy
"Acting wasn't working out, I was getting rejection after rejection," McCarthy said of her early days. "I wasn't even getting auditions – I couldn't get a job to save my life. I always said, 'If I don't get anything substantial by the time I'm 30, I'm done.' And a week before I turned 30, I got Gilmore Girls."
John Wayne
Following his big break in 1930's The Big Trail, the John Wayne was a little less enthused about his next pic, the college romp Girls Demand Excitement. "I really hated making that film," he said.
So much so he decided to get "out of the business altogether" until talking to star Will Rogers. "He said, 'But you're working, aren't you? Just keep it up.' That was the best advice I ever got: Just keep working and learning."
Harrison Ford
"I was one step away from joining a Jesuit monastery," said Harrison Ford about not being thrilled with an early gig as a roadie for The Doors – one of the many jobs he had as a struggling actor before his fame as Indiana Jones. "I was frustrated but never felt defeated by my frustration."
John Krasinski
After nearly three years of trying to make it in L.A., Krasinski was ready to return home to Boston. But his mom said: "Just wait it out. Just wait till the end of the year. Don't give up… and 10 percent."
Jon Hamm
"I moved out to L.A. to act when I was 25, and I thought, 'If I'm 30 and I'm still waiting tables, it's time to move on to something else,'" shared Hamm. Fortunately, the future Mad Men star got to celebrate his 30th b-day on the set of the 2002 pic We Were Soldiers. "I made it under the wire."
Sandra Bullock
Prior to winning an Oscar for 2009's The Blind Side, Sandra Bullock almost ditched Hollywood over sexism in the industry. "It was hard for me because I walked with blinders on through life and got to where I felt like I was less-than because I was a woman."
Cindy Williams
In the years between American Graffiti and landing TV's Laverne & Shirley, "my career hit a dry spell," Cindy Williams admitted. It was so bad that she thought of leaving Hollywood for Oregon to become a waitress.
"I couldn't be a waitress in L.A. I was too recognizable," Williams added.