John Wayne

Following his big break in 1930's The Big Trail, the John Wayne was a little less enthused about his next pic, the college romp Girls Demand Excitement. "I really hated making that film," he said.

So much so he decided to get "out of the business altogether" until talking to star Will Rogers. "He said, 'But you're working, aren't you? Just keep it up.' That was the best advice I ever got: Just keep working and learning."

Harrison Ford

"I was one step away from joining a Jesuit monastery," said Harrison Ford about not being thrilled with an early gig as a roadie for The Doors – one of the many jobs he had as a struggling actor before his fame as Indiana Jones. "I was frustrated but never felt defeated by my frustration."