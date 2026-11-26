Woman Pays $5 for a $4.29 Dunkin' Coffee and Asks, 'Dunkin' … You Struggling?’ After Worker Allegedly Can't Afford to Give Her Change
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
A Dunkin' customer questioned the coffee chain after an employee allegedly told her he could not return the 71 cents she was owed because the cash register was short.
Caitlin Summers shared the encounter in a TikTok video, prompting questions about the store's handling of cash payments, RadarOnline.com reports.
Summers said the interaction was friendly, with both her and the employee laughing about the unusual situation. However, viewers were less amused by the explanation, with some arguing that a customer should not be left out of pocket because of a register shortage.
Woman Orders a $4.29 Iced Coffee at Dunkin'
Summers said she visited a Dunkin' drive-thru and ordered an iced coffee with oat milk and one pump of pumpkin spice. The drink cost $4.29, and she handed the employee a $5 bill at the payment window.
According to her account, the employee asked whether she wanted her change. When she said yes, he reportedly explained that the cash drawer was short and he could not give her the money.
The difference came to 71 cents. Summers said she accepted the situation because she still wanted her coffee, which she praised in the video.
Caitlin Summers Questions Whether Dunkin' Is Struggling
Summers opened her video by saying, "You cannot make this stuff up," before addressing the chain directly.
"Dunkin' Donuts, I'm looking at you," she said, describing the drink and adding, "I will not slight you on the quality of said iced coffee."
She questioned how a major coffee franchise could be unable to return such a small amount of money.
"But this is Dunkin' Donuts. This is a global franchise," Summers said.
She also made clear that the encounter was not confrontational. Both she and the employee laughed, and she described the exchange as "kind of a bonding moment."
Summers then asked, "Dunkin' ... you struggling?" before adding, "Are we OK? Are we OK as a society ... as a country?"
Other Dunkin' Customers Have Previously Complained About Change
Summers' experience echoes complaints raised by other Dunkin' customers about cash payments. In January 2025, The Daily Dot reported on a TikTok video by another customer, Marissa, who said she had stopped paying cash at certain drive-thrus after repeatedly being asked whether she wanted her change.
Marissa claimed that employees at one Dunkin' location sometimes failed to return her money, with one worker allegedly placing her change in a tip jar.
Separately, some Connecticut Dunkin' locations introduced electronic card readers with optional tip prompts in 2026.
CT Insider reported on June 6 that the change prompted mixed reactions, with some customers feeling pressured to tip while others welcomed the added payment security. The report concerned a separate payment practice, not the cash shortage described by Summers.
Viewers Question Why the Customer Was Not Given Her Change
Summers' video prompted viewers to question the employee's explanation and the store's handling of cash.
"I feel like this is an issue," one commenter wrote, questioning whether similar situations happened regularly.
Another argued, "His drawer being short is not the customer's problem."
A third encouraged Summers to take the matter further, writing, "Report that establishment to corporate."
Others questioned the expectation of tips when customers were simply purchasing coffee.