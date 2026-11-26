A Dunkin' customer questioned the coffee chain after an employee allegedly told her he could not return the 71 cents she was owed because the cash register was short.

Caitlin Summers shared the encounter in a TikTok video, prompting questions about the store's handling of cash payments, RadarOnline.com reports.

Summers said the interaction was friendly, with both her and the employee laughing about the unusual situation. However, viewers were less amused by the explanation, with some arguing that a customer should not be left out of pocket because of a register shortage.