Britney Spears is reportedly spending Thanksgiving in Kentwood, Louisiana, with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, and other family members.

RadarOnline.com reports the pop star has reunited with relatives after years of public feuding, following a recent apology in which she admitted she missed them "like crazy."

The reported gathering includes Spears' mother, Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The reunion follows a since-deleted Instagram message in which the singer expressed regret over revisiting past family disputes.

Although the gathering brings several estranged relatives together for the holiday, neither Spears nor her family has publicly confirmed the full guest list or explained whether the meeting signals a permanent reconciliation.