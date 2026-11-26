Britney Spears Spends Thanksgiving With Estranged Father Jamie After Admitting She Misses Her Family 'Like Crazy'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is reportedly spending Thanksgiving in Kentwood, Louisiana, with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, and other family members.
RadarOnline.com reports the pop star has reunited with relatives after years of public feuding, following a recent apology in which she admitted she missed them "like crazy."
The reported gathering includes Spears' mother, Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The reunion follows a since-deleted Instagram message in which the singer expressed regret over revisiting past family disputes.
Although the gathering brings several estranged relatives together for the holiday, neither Spears nor her family has publicly confirmed the full guest list or explained whether the meeting signals a permanent reconciliation.
Britney Spears Returns to Her Louisiana Hometown
Spears traveled to Louisiana ahead of Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports. TMZ reported that she arrived in Kentwood following a trip to London and was spending time with her parents, sister, and two sons.
Jamie and Lynne reportedly joined their daughter for the holiday alongside Jamie Lynn, her husband, Jamie Watson, and their daughters, Maddie and Ivey.
The gathering is particularly notable given the family's long history of disagreements. Spears has spent years publicly discussing her difficult relationships with her parents and younger sister.
Apology Came Days Before Family Gathering
The reported reunion follows an Instagram post Spears shared on November 21, which was subsequently deleted.
In the message, the singer apologized for bringing up old family conflicts and acknowledged that she had not discussed those memories with her relatives face-to-face.
"I'm so very sorry for bringing up past issues," Spears wrote, describing her stubbornness as "childish and embarrassing."
She also explained that she had felt the need to protect herself before admitting how much she missed her relatives.
"It's frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I'm very sorry!!!" she added
Britney Spears Previously Criticized Her Family
The apology followed a series of critical remarks Spears made about her relatives earlier in November.
The singer had publicly addressed her disagreements with Jamie Lynn and her father, revisiting painful memories involving her family. She had also declared that she would "find a new family" in a previous social media post.
Much of Spears' strained relationship with her relatives has been linked to her 13-year conservatorship, which began in 2008 and ended in November 2021.
Her father, Jamie, served as conservator of her estate for much of that period, overseeing significant aspects of her finances. Spears challenged the arrangement in court in 2021, publicly describing her experiences and expressing her desire to regain control of her life.
Her relationship with Jamie Lynn also became a subject of public disagreement, particularly following the younger Spears' 2022 memoir.
The Thanksgiving gathering now places several members of the family together after years of tension. However, Spears has not publicly addressed whether the holiday reunion has resolved their longstanding differences.