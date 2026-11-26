Trump's FCC Suffers Major Court Setback After Judge Blocks Move Against ABC Following Jimmy Kimmel Controversy : 'This Is Not a Close Case'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
A federal judge has blocked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from moving forward with an early review of eight ABC-owned television station licenses, finding that the Trump administration likely retaliated against the network over its programming, RadarOnline.com reports.
U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction on November 25, ruling that ABC and its parent company, Disney, had presented a strong case that the agency's actions violated their First Amendment rights.
"This is not a close case," AliKhan wrote in her 45-page decision, which also rejected the FCC's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.
The ruling is a significant setback for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump, who have repeatedly criticized ABC's coverage and programming.
Judge Finds Evidence of Retaliation Against ABC
AliKhan pointed to Trump's repeated public threats to revoke ABC's broadcast licenses and Carr's statements about taking action against networks over their programming.
The judge was particularly critical of Carr's response to Trump's demands, writing that the FCC chairman "has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders."
She also highlighted the timing of the agency's decision to initiate early license renewal proceedings on April 28, 2026.
The move came one day after Trump called for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump. AliKhan noted that the sequence of events supported ABC's argument that the FCC's actions were politically motivated.
The judge also found that the possibility of losing their broadcast licenses could pressure the stations into changing their editorial decisions.
Jimmy Kimmel Controversy Put ABC Under Scrutiny
The dispute centered partly on a segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired on April 23, 2026. During a skit imagining an appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Kimmel addressed Melania and joked that she had "the glow of an expectant widow."
Four days later, following a shooting at the actual dinner, Trump criticized the comedian on Truth Social and demanded that Disney and ABC fire him.
The following day, the FCC's Media Bureau ordered eight Disney-owned ABC stations to submit early license renewal applications.
However, the controversy was not the only source of tension between the administration and the network. The FCC had already been investigating Disney's employment practices over alleged violations of federal rules concerning discrimination and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
The agency also launched a separate investigation involving ABC's daytime program The View.
Eight ABC Stations Were Facing Early License Renewal
The affected stations include WABC-TV in New York, KABC-TV in Los Angeles, WLS-TV in Chicago, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, KTRK-TV in Houston, KGO-TV in San Francisco, WTVD in Durham, North Carolina, and KFSN-TV in Fresno.
Their licenses were not originally scheduled for renewal until between 2028 and 2031.
ABC and Disney filed their lawsuit in August, arguing that the early proceedings were interfering with their editorial independence.
During an October 6 court hearing, Disney attorney Beth Wilkinson described the impact of the pressure on the company.
"We are making different editorial decisions," she said, according to Reuters.
ABC Welcomes Ruling as FCC Vows to Fight Back
An ABC News spokesperson called the decision "an important victory for the First Amendment" and thanked the court for considering the network's arguments.
The FCC, however, pushed back against the decision. An agency spokesperson described the ruling as "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law," adding that it "looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter."
AliKhan's injunction prevents the agency from taking further action against the eight stations through the disputed early license renewal proceedings while the lawsuit continues.
However, the judge declined to grant ABC's broader request to prohibit other potential agency actions intended to pressure its editorial decisions. The separate investigations into Disney's employment practices and The View also remain outside the injunction.
The decision therefore gives ABC an important preliminary legal victory, but the broader dispute between the network and the Trump administration is far from over.