A federal judge has blocked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from moving forward with an early review of eight ABC-owned television station licenses, finding that the Trump administration likely retaliated against the network over its programming, RadarOnline.com reports.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction on November 25, ruling that ABC and its parent company, Disney, had presented a strong case that the agency's actions violated their First Amendment rights.

"This is not a close case," AliKhan wrote in her 45-page decision, which also rejected the FCC's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The ruling is a significant setback for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump, who have repeatedly criticized ABC's coverage and programming.