President Donald Trump has suffered another legal defeat in his effort to restrict birthright citizenship after a federal judge blocked his second executive order targeting children born in the United States to noncitizen parents.

The ruling prevents the administration from enforcing the policy against children covered by a class action lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com reports U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday, November 25, in Nathan v. Trump, a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and partner organizations.

The decision also certifies a class of children whose citizenship could be denied under the August directive.