Joan Smalls Confirms Friendship with Love Rival Candice Swanepoel is Over and Admits Tom Brady Was 'Catalyst' Behind Bitter Fallout
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Joan Smalls has confirmed her friendship with fellow model Candice Swanepoel is over after she started dating Tom Brady.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Smalls, 38, accused her former close pal of "gaslighting" and "emotional manipulation" during a new podcast chat, where she discussed the fallout in depth for the first time.
Smalls Was 'Seeing' NFL Icon For '8 Months'
She had previously hit out at Swanepoel, also 38, in a series of now-deleted Instagram comments in which she branded South African as a "backstabber" who "lacks humility and moral compass."
But during an appearance on the Cutting Room Floor podcast this week, host Recho Omondi asked Smalls directly: "So was the friendship betrayal over Tom Brady?"
"Unfortunately, that was the catalyst," Smalls replied.
The model went on to explain that while she and Brady, 49, never became official, they were "seeing" each other for "eight months."
She claimed that during that period, she had multiple "intimate conversations" with Swanepoel and confided in her on numerous occasions about the "situationship."
'I Was Just Being Open With A Friend'
Smalls explained: "She helped me write text messages to this person, it was that kind of friendship. She knew intimate things.
"Potentially to my detriment, I overshared. I was just being open with a friend that I thought was a safe space."
Smalls allege that about three months after she and Brady stopped seeing each other, Swanepoel texted her and said they needed to "speak about something."
"My instinct spoke to me and I was like, I know what this is about. So I called her and I asked her, 'Is this about him?' And she said, 'Yes.' I knew it in my soul," Smalls said.
Smalls claimed that Swanepoel then broke the news that she and Brady had been secretly dating for a month, which she described as a "betrayal."
Swanepoel Tried To 'Diminish' Smalls' 'Experience' With Brady
"She tried to justify her actions by saying that what I had with (Brady) wasn't valid, it was casual," Smalls claimed.
"She started diminishing my experience to make herself feel better about the situation, which I think is what infuriated me.
"It was this whole attitude of, 'I'm an adult. I don't need permission.' Both are true ... but as a friend, you should consider me (when you make) your choices. It was this whole 'it is what it is' attitude."
Smalls accused Swanepoel of "trying to diminish her feelings" and "gaslighting" her.
"I said it to her, 'What you're doing is manipulation,'" Smalls recalled. "Sisters don't do that to each other.
"I don't know what she saw (in him) but she felt that it was worth the sacrifice. I hope she gets what she wants that the juice is worth the squeeze."
Following Smalls' digs on Instagram which initially made the feud public, Swanepoel's rep said: "Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children.
"She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect."