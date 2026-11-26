She had previously hit out at Swanepoel, also 38, in a series of now-deleted Instagram comments in which she branded South African as a "backstabber" who "lacks humility and moral compass."

But during an appearance on the Cutting Room Floor podcast this week, host Recho Omondi asked Smalls directly: "So was the friendship betrayal over Tom Brady?"

"Unfortunately, that was the catalyst," Smalls replied.

The model went on to explain that while she and Brady, 49, never became official, they were "seeing" each other for "eight months."

She claimed that during that period, she had multiple "intimate conversations" with Swanepoel and confided in her on numerous occasions about the "situationship."