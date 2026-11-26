Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving Guest List Raises Eyebrows as Ivanka and Eric Skip Family Celebration
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reveals that Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are expected to spend Thanksgiving 2026 away from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago celebration, with the president's two older children reportedly making separate holiday plans.
According to multiple reports, Ivanka intends to celebrate at her Miami home with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children. Eric, meanwhile, is expected to travel to North Carolina with his wife, Lara Trump, and their children to spend the holiday with her relatives.
Their reported absences leave the president's wife, youngest son, and several other family members among those expected to join him at his Palm Beach estate.
Melania Trump and Barron Expected at Mar-a-Lago
First Lady Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are expected to spend Thanksgiving with the president in Florida.
The family appeared together at the White House's annual turkey pardon ceremony on Tuesday, November 24. Barron, 20, attended the event alongside his parents, according to reports.
Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, are also reportedly expected to attend with their young son, Alexander. Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, are among the other family members named in reports about the gathering.
However, the White House has not publicly confirmed the complete Thanksgiving guest list.
Trump Aides Expected to Rotate Through Holiday
Several members of the president's inner circle are also expected to spend time with him during his Florida stay.
Senior staff members will take turns accompanying Trump during his six-day Thanksgiving break, which began Tuesday, November 24.
Among those reportedly expected is executive assistant Natalie Harp, who has earned the nickname "human printer" for bringing the president news clippings.
Longtime aide Walt Nauta, communications adviser Margo Martin, and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris are also mentioned in the reports.
Other administration figures reportedly have different holiday arrangements. FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to celebrate with his fiancée, country singer Alexis Wilkins, while former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly planning visits with relatives in Austin and Hawaii.
Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving Celebrations Have Featured Famous Guests
The president's annual Thanksgiving gatherings have attracted attention beyond his immediate family, with prominent political figures and celebrities previously appearing at the Florida resort.
During the 2024 celebration, billionaire Elon Musk joined Trump for dinner. Footage from the gathering showed the pair enjoying the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." as Trump danced along.
Mar-a-Lago has also become known for its lavish holiday celebrations. The estate features a Versailles-inspired ballroom, which has hosted previous Thanksgiving dinners.
The 2026 guest list has not been fully disclosed, leaving the possibility of additional high-profile attendees unconfirmed.