RadarOnline.com reveals that Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are expected to spend Thanksgiving 2026 away from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago celebration, with the president's two older children reportedly making separate holiday plans.

According to multiple reports, Ivanka intends to celebrate at her Miami home with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children. Eric, meanwhile, is expected to travel to North Carolina with his wife, Lara Trump, and their children to spend the holiday with her relatives.

Their reported absences leave the president's wife, youngest son, and several other family members among those expected to join him at his Palm Beach estate.