EXCLUSIVE: Ed Asner's Son Reveals Touching Memories of His Famous Dad
Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Matthew Asner keeps a voicemail message from his late father, actor Ed Asner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He called me to let me know how proud he was of me," Matthew shared. "I don't care how old someone is or where they are in life, when a father says this to his son it is everything. I play it whenever I need a boost."
Ed Asner's Son Reveals Personal Memories
Like his most famous character, newsman Lou Grant, Ed, who passed away in 2021 at age 91, was an optimist and an idealist with a very big heart.
"His belief in the underdog and dedication to the truth would be the ways he was closest to Lou," said Matthew, who was 7 when his father became a household name on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Ed was initially inspired to play the grouchy editor as a combination of his two real-life older brothers, but as the years went by, Lou and Ed became more similar in every way but one. "While my father did enjoy a drink, he wasn't the hard drinker that Lou was."
Matthew, 63, described the cast of the beloved television series as a family. Ed had a particularly warm relationship with Mary Tyler Moore.
"She was a team player from the start," Matthew said. "They trusted each other, both as characters and as friends."
Ed Asner's Son Recalls Family Life
After MTM ended its run in 1977, the cast remained in touch. "They were dear friends, and although they didn't see each other, when they did, it was as if they were never apart," he said.
In his private life, the twice-married actor enjoyed spending time with his four children and 10 grandchildren. "I could sit and just talk with my father for hours," said Matthew, adding Ed enjoyed discussing current events, history, art and sports.
"He was a teacher and opened our eyes to so many wonderful things," said Matthew, who described his father as a "strict but fair" patriarch.
A Higher Calling
Matthew remembers going on long walks with Ed near his home in Tarzana, California.
"We had a creek by our house and spent many days exploring that with our dogs," he said. "We watched movies together, and when we could, we would enjoy sports together."
The president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985, Ed was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner.
"He read The New York Times cover to the back page every day and also did the crossword daily," Matthew recalled. "He always had a generous pile of scripts and books that he would gleefully go through."
Matthew's youngest sibling, Charlie, was diagnosed with autism when he was in elementary school. It would lead Ed down a new path as a voice for people with disabilities and as an autism activist.
Ed Asner's Legacy Lives On Today
"My father has an autistic son, and my wife and I have three autistic sons. This is why he worked hard for them and other autistics," explained Matthew, who carries on his father's work as the president and CEO of the Ed Asner Family Center, which provides art enrichment, mental health counseling and employment training to special needs individuals and their families.
Several years ago, the charity hosted a celebrity poker night.
"My father loved poker, and he counted the days until he could see his friends and play for his cause," Matthew said. "We continue to do it in his honor."