Like his most famous character, newsman Lou Grant, Ed, who passed away in 2021 at age 91, was an optimist and an idealist with a very big heart.

"His belief in the underdog and dedication to the truth would be the ways he was closest to Lou," said Matthew, who was 7 when his father became a household name on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Ed was initially inspired to play the grouchy editor as a combination of his two real-life older brothers, but as the years went by, Lou and Ed became more similar in every way but one. "While my father did enjoy a drink, he wasn't the hard drinker that Lou was."

Matthew, 63, described the cast of the beloved television series as a family. Ed had a particularly warm relationship with Mary Tyler Moore.

"She was a team player from the start," Matthew said. "They trusted each other, both as characters and as friends."