Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb has accused the Pentagon of potentially benefiting the president's family as the department considers a multibillion-dollar loan to a defense startup backed by a venture capital firm with ties to Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com reports.

Appearing on CNN's OutFront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday, November 25, Cobb criticized the proposed financing for Hadrian Automation, a California-based company that could receive as much as $15 billion to expand its manufacturing operations, according to ProPublica.

The controversy centers on 1789 Capital, the investment firm where Trump Jr. is a partner and which has invested in Hadrian.

Although his attorney denied that the president's eldest son had any involvement in the Pentagon's deliberations, the proposed deal has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.