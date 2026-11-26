Trump's Former White House Lawyer Goes After His Family With 'Crime Syndicate' Remark Amid $15Billion Pentagon Loan
Nov. 26 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb has accused the Pentagon of potentially benefiting the president's family as the department considers a multibillion-dollar loan to a defense startup backed by a venture capital firm with ties to Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com reports.
Appearing on CNN's OutFront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday, November 25, Cobb criticized the proposed financing for Hadrian Automation, a California-based company that could receive as much as $15 billion to expand its manufacturing operations, according to ProPublica.
The controversy centers on 1789 Capital, the investment firm where Trump Jr. is a partner and which has invested in Hadrian.
Although his attorney denied that the president's eldest son had any involvement in the Pentagon's deliberations, the proposed deal has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.
Ty Cobb Accuses Pentagon of 'Crony Capitalism'
When asked whether the Pentagon would move forward with the proposed financing, Cobb questioned whether the administration would prevent deals involving companies connected to the Trump family.
"I think you can see from Hegseth's participation in the extortion exercise that appears to have occurred at Nvidia yesterday that nothing's going to stop the Pentagon from doing whatever benefits the Trump family crime syndicate," Cobb said.
The former White House lawyer was referring to a Washington Post report that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Pentagon officials discussed potentially invoking the Defense Production Act in connection with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the company.
The Pentagon denied the report's account of the discussions. The reported episode nevertheless provided the backdrop for Cobb's criticism of the administration's dealings with companies connected to Trump's allies and family.
Hadrian Automation's $15Billion Loan Faces Scrutiny
According to ProPublica, the Pentagon is considering financing Hadrian's plans to establish a dozen automated factories in partnership with other manufacturers.
The facilities would produce munitions, drones and precision components for defense, aerospace and potentially commercial industries. The proposed financing is being considered through the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital, which was established to strengthen the country's industrial base.
However, the department has disputed the reported $15 billion figure, describing discussions with Hadrian as being in their early stages.
The potential arrangement has also raised questions about the government's financial exposure, particularly because the company could eventually receive federal contracts after benefiting from taxpayer-funded expansion.
Trump Jr.'s Attorney Denies Involvement
Hadrian has received investments from 1789 Capital, which Trump Jr. joined as a partner after his father's 2024 election victory. The firm has invested in the startup more than once, and a spokesperson previously described its holding as a minority stake.
Trump Jr.'s attorney, Alan Garten, rejected suggestions that his client influenced the Pentagon's consideration of the company.
"Don is a private citizen who has been building businesses and investing in companies since long before his father first ran for public office," Garten said, adding that his client had never sought to influence government decisions for personal financial benefit.
The Pentagon also rejected allegations of preferential treatment.
"Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department's funding decisions," a spokesperson said.
1789 Capital has separately maintained that it does not involve itself in government contracts pursued by the businesses in its investment portfolio.
Cobb Calls for Congressional Oversight
Cobb also questioned the broader pattern of government dealings involving businesses backed by 1789 Capital, mentioning companies including Juul Labs, GrabAGun, and Polymarket.
He argued that the financial connections warranted greater scrutiny and expressed doubts about whether existing oversight mechanisms could adequately address potential conflicts.
The former Trump administration attorney called for congressional investigations, including the use of subpoenas and stronger ethics legislation governing financial interests and insider information among executive branch officials.
His criticism comes as lawmakers prepare to examine the administration's financial relationships with businesses connected to the president's family.
For now, the Hadrian proposal remains under consideration. The Pentagon maintains that political relationships play no role in its funding decisions, while Trump Jr.'s attorney insists the president's son had no part in the process.