Andrew praised his father's legal work on Trump's behalf, describing it as one of the most significant contributions ever made by an attorney. His comments came outside the White House on Tuesday, November 24, following a private ceremony honoring the 82-year-old former mayor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Andrew Giuliani is standing by his father's controversial legacy after President Donald Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, despite the former New York City mayor's professional disciplinary record and the $148 million defamation judgment against him.

Trump announced in September 2025 that he would give Giuliani the medal

Giuliani also expressed gratitude for the recognition, sharing credit with the colleagues who worked alongside him throughout his career.

Trump first announced his intention to give Giuliani the award in September 2025, describing him as the greatest mayor in New York City history. The president praised his longtime ally's public service and leadership.

The White House highlighted Giuliani's leadership of New York City following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as his earlier career as a federal prosecutor.

Trump presented Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a closed-door Oval Office ceremony.

Andrew Giuliani defended his father's work over the last six years

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Andrew was asked about the controversy surrounding his father's professional record and whether his disbarment made the recognition surprising.

He dismissed the criticism and instead focused on Giuliani's work defending Trump during the years following the 2020 presidential election.

"I think what Rudy Giuliani has done over the last six years will go down in history as one of the most important legal jobs that has ever been done by any attorney," Andrew said.

He continued, "To defend the president of the United States against some of the evil forces that were out there — I am so proud of my father."

Andrew also described receiving the medal as an "unbelievable honor." He said Trump spoke about his friendship with Giuliani, which spans more than four decades, during the ceremony attended by family and friends.