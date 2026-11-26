Rudy Giuliani's Son Makes Bold Claim About His Father's Legacy After Trump Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom — as Critics Bring Up His $148Million Legal Judgment
Nov. 26 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Andrew Giuliani is standing by his father's controversial legacy after President Donald Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, despite the former New York City mayor's professional disciplinary record and the $148 million defamation judgment against him.
Andrew praised his father's legal work on Trump's behalf, describing it as one of the most significant contributions ever made by an attorney. His comments came outside the White House on Tuesday, November 24, following a private ceremony honoring the 82-year-old former mayor.
Trump Honors Rudy Giuliani In Private White House Ceremony
Trump presented Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a closed-door Oval Office ceremony.
The White House highlighted Giuliani's leadership of New York City following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as his earlier career as a federal prosecutor.
Trump first announced his intention to give Giuliani the award in September 2025, describing him as the greatest mayor in New York City history. The president praised his longtime ally's public service and leadership.
Giuliani also expressed gratitude for the recognition, sharing credit with the colleagues who worked alongside him throughout his career.
Andrew Giuliani Defends Father's Legal Work For Trump
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Andrew was asked about the controversy surrounding his father's professional record and whether his disbarment made the recognition surprising.
He dismissed the criticism and instead focused on Giuliani's work defending Trump during the years following the 2020 presidential election.
"I think what Rudy Giuliani has done over the last six years will go down in history as one of the most important legal jobs that has ever been done by any attorney," Andrew said.
He continued, "To defend the president of the United States against some of the evil forces that were out there — I am so proud of my father."
Andrew also described receiving the medal as an "unbelievable honor." He said Trump spoke about his friendship with Giuliani, which spans more than four decades, during the ceremony attended by family and friends.
Giuliani's Disbarment And $148Million Defamation Case
The recognition also brings attention to the legal consequences Giuliani faced after becoming a central figure in Trump's attempts to challenge the 2020 election results.
Courts rejected the election fraud claims he promoted. In 2024, Giuliani was disbarred in both New York and Washington, D.C., following disciplinary proceedings over false statements connected to the election.
He also faced a major financial setback after a federal jury ordered him to pay Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss approximately $148 million for defamation.
However, that judgment is no longer outstanding. Giuliani settled with the women in January 2025, and ABC News reported that he had satisfied the judgment in full the following month. The settlement did not include an admission of guilt.
Giuliani had filed for bankruptcy after the original judgment. Trump subsequently pardoned him in November 2025 over federal offenses connected to efforts to challenge the 2020 election. The pardon did not erase his professional disciplinary record or resolve state-level legal matters.
White House Highlights Giuliani's 9/11 Leadership
The White House's presentation of the award focused heavily on Giuliani's earlier public service, particularly his response to the September 11 attacks and his work prosecuting organized crime.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. It recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or cultural endeavors.
Giuliani also shared his reaction to the honor on X, writing that doing the right thing for others had served as his guiding light.