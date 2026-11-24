Trump to Award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Ex-Mayor Claims — Despite History of Controversies
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump plans to award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, November 24, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice's War Room, Giuliani said Trump would present the nation's highest civilian honor in the Oval Office at 11 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Ceremony
"I'm, of course, very, very humbled and very honored, not only to receive it, but to receive it from him," Giuliani said.
Bannon asked what accomplishments the president intended to recognize, prompting the former mayor to recall his response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Giuliani said he had not seen the formal citation accompanying the medal but believed it would recognize his leadership after the attacks, which occurred during his final year as mayor.
Leadership After September 11
"I always thought of that as way beyond anything that I could handle," the 82-year-old said, recalling that "our spirit has never been higher than after September 11."
He credited firefighters, police officers, Port Authority personnel and New Yorkers for their response, while naming former Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and other officials who worked alongside him.
Giuliani also recalled serving in President Ronald Reagan's administration and said he modeled his approach to leading New York after Reagan.
TIME magazine named Giuliani its Person of the Year in 2001 for his response to the attacks.
Trump Has Defended Rudy Giuliani
Trump announced the medal in September 2025, two days after Giuliani was injured in a New Hampshire car crash, describing him on Truth Social as "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."
The president mentioned Giuliani in May 2026 when the former mayor was hospitalized with pneumonia, calling him "a True Warrior" and declaring, "AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"
Established in its current form in 1963, the medal recognizes contributions to national interests, world peace, or significant public and private endeavors.
Court Rulings and Settlements
Giuliani was disbarred in New York in July 2024 and in Washington, D.C., in September over his conduct challenging Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory.
New York's appellate court wrote, "The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," finding that he "baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country's electoral process."
In December 2023, a jury awarded two Georgia election workers $148million after Giuliani falsely accused them of election misconduct.