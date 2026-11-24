Speaking with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice's War Room, Giuliani said Trump would present the nation's highest civilian honor in the Oval Office at 11 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, November 24, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I'm, of course, very, very humbled and very honored, not only to receive it, but to receive it from him," Giuliani said.

Bannon asked what accomplishments the president intended to recognize, prompting the former mayor to recall his response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Giuliani said he had not seen the formal citation accompanying the medal but believed it would recognize his leadership after the attacks, which occurred during his final year as mayor.