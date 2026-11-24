'Narcissistic' Ohio Man Who Beat His Mother-in-Law With Crowbar for 90 Seconds to Spend Rest of Life Behind Bars
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Jonathan Schmidt has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his mother-in-law to death amid his divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Ohio man learned his sentence in court on Monday, November 23.
"I don't expect forgiveness, and I don't believe that I have the right to ask anyone to move past what I have done," he reportedly said during the hearing. "I only hope that you know that I recognize the magnitude of what I have done and that my remorse is real."
Judge Dismisses Jonathan Schmidt’s Apology as 'Regret, Not Remorse'
Judge Goulding seemingly didn't believe the defendant felt guilty, saying his statements following his arrest demonstrated "regret, not remorse."
The defendant's attorney, Pete Rost, also addressed the court, saying his client "did not" want a divorce and that he took accountability for his crime.
"He wanted a successful marriage, a chance to be a good husband and a good parent to his son," Rost reportedly said.
Jonathan Schmidt Beat 68-Year-Old Victim for 90 Seconds
Meanwhile, prosecutors wrote in a memo, "His selfish, narcissistic, impulsive personality will never reach any acceptable level to live among us in a free society. He deserves to live the rest of his life behind bars for what he has done."
On April 15, 2026, the convicted killer broke into his mother-in-law, 68-year-old Marcia Van Druten's, home. He proceeded to brutally beat her with a crowbar for 90 seconds before fleeing the scene. Van Druten did not die instantly, but she succumbed to her injuries before cops arrived.
Per a sentencing memorandum, a month before sentencing, the 36-year-old pled guilty to aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.
At first, he pled not guilty, but pled guilty to those charges after prosecutors agreed to drop another aggravated murder charge, alongside two counts of murder and felonious assault.
Prosecutors Reveal Jonathan Schmidt Discussed Murder Months Earlier
Prosecutors alleged the murder had been on Schmidt's mind since at least December 2025. Friends of his told investigators he discussed murdering his mother-in-law after he was arrested for bringing a crowbar to his then-wife Kinsey Van Druten's home.
The incident occurred days after Christmas. Schmidt "had a crowbar in his possession and had to be forcibly turned away from Kinsey’s Sylvania Township home," per the memorandum.
When authorities detained him, he had "blood on his hands and was seen damaging a car."
Surveillance Audio Captured Victim's Cries for Help
The murder of Kinsey's mother occurred only four months later. A neighbor's surveillance camera cops seized picked up "desperate cries for help from the victim as well as her screaming the names of her husband and Schmidt."
After committing the brutal crime, the killer allegedly bragged about it to friends and didn't answer someone who asked for her address so they could call 911.
"He gave my mom no mercy as he beat her to death with a crowbar; therefore he deserves no mercy in return," Marcia's daughter, Krista Glenn, reportedly said at sentencing.