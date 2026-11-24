Jonathan Schmidt has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his mother-in-law to death amid his divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Ohio man learned his sentence in court on Monday, November 23.

"I don't expect forgiveness, and I don't believe that I have the right to ask anyone to move past what I have done," he reportedly said during the hearing. "I only hope that you know that I recognize the magnitude of what I have done and that my remorse is real."