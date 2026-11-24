Frees spent more than 40 years in Hollywood, voicing iconic characters for the likes of classic cartoonists Walt Disney, Jay Ward, and Rankin/Bass.

During that time, he originated the voice of Disney's Professor Ludwig Von Drake, along with voicing the unseen "Ghost Host" at the Haunted Mansion Attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

He provided multiple voices for the 1969 holiday classic Frosty the Snowman, including the voices of Hocus Pocus the rabbit, the traffic cop, and Santa Claus himself.

And he gave life to Rocky and Bullwinkle's enemy Boris Badenov, who never did manage to catch moose and squirrel.