Pillsbury Doughboy's Secret Double Life Exposed — as Son Claims Beloved Voice Actor Paul Frees Worked as 'Government Spy and Carried Gun to Recording Sessions'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Much like a hot, flaky crescent roll, the voice of the Pillsbury Doughboy apparently had many layers to his life, including an alleged undercover operative, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paul Frees, who voiced some of culture's most iconic characters, apparently had ties to federal government law enforcement as well.
Paul Frees Was a Voiceover Legend
Frees spent more than 40 years in Hollywood, voicing iconic characters for the likes of classic cartoonists Walt Disney, Jay Ward, and Rankin/Bass.
During that time, he originated the voice of Disney's Professor Ludwig Von Drake, along with voicing the unseen "Ghost Host" at the Haunted Mansion Attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
He provided multiple voices for the 1969 holiday classic Frosty the Snowman, including the voices of Hocus Pocus the rabbit, the traffic cop, and Santa Claus himself.
And he gave life to Rocky and Bullwinkle's enemy Boris Badenov, who never did manage to catch moose and squirrel.
'He Did Secret Work for the Government'
But unknown to many, while not voicing the bad guys, he was apparently busy busting them. According to his son, Fred Frees, Paul may have been involved in undercover narcotics investigations.
"He did secret work for the government," Fred said on Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia on AM 970 The Answer in New York. "He was Special Assistant to the Director of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs."
The long-held assumption was that Paul, who voiced Poppin' Fresh, aka the Pillsbury Doughboy, from 1965–1986, likely worked as an informant of some sort around Hollywood, but even Fred doesn't know for sure.
What he does know, however, is that his father was apparently packing some serious heat.
"Sometimes, he'd be holding a piece when he went to do the Doughboy. I found that a little excessive," Fred confessed, adding, "I didn't think anything was going to happen to him during a Pillsbury Doughboy session."
Ties to Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley
But it wasn't all just poppin' drug dealers. Fred revealed his dad was a secret spy as well.
"I think he did some special spy work for President [Richard] Nixon. Elvis Presley was involved in it. That's what I heard," Fred said. "I think I heard him say that. But he didn't talk much about any of that."
Fred said he only discovered his father's secret life when a government agent showed up at his family's house.
"One day, when I was with my mother in our house, an agent showed up at the door asking all kinds of questions about my dad because they were getting background information on him in order to give him credentials," he shared.
Paul Frees Had a 'Mysterious Box' for Work
Paul's son claimed there was one piece of evidence that gave his dad away – a business card identifying him as a special assistant to the director of the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the predecessor to today's DEA.
Fred also described discovering a mysterious box among his father's possessions that he suspected might have been connected to his government work.
"It was a box full of mustaches and beards, fake facial hair and, you know, makeup and stuff."
But much like the Doughboy himself, even poking Paul in the tummy couldn't get him to talk.
"It was clandestine, it was covert, because everything had to be hush-hush," Fred reasoned. "Because it was government work and maybe he was sworn to secrecy."