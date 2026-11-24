EXCLUSIVE: Trump Scores Legal Victory in Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Case as Appeals Court Overturns Judge's Ruling
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has scored a major legal victory in his long-running Stormy Daniels hush-money case after a federal appeals court overturned a judge's decision blocking his latest attempt to move the criminal proceedings into federal court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled on Monday, November 23, that Manhattan federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein made two legal errors when he rejected Trump's request to file a second notice of removal in August.
Federal Judges Overturn Trump's Court Defeat
The decision marks a significant reversal in the president's ongoing legal battle stemming from his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
A three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr. and Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr. and José A. Cabranes determined that Judge Hellerstein incorrectly concluded Trump's criminal case could not be transferred to federal court after his conviction.
The judges wrote: "We disagree with the district court."
They explained that the lower court had erred in determining that removal was categorically unavailable after a federal officer defendant had been convicted. The panel also rejected Judge Hellerstein's finding that Trump failed to demonstrate sufficient "good cause" to justify filing another removal request.
As a result, the appeals court vacated the August 28 order and instructed Judge Hellerstein to grant Trump permission to submit a second notice of removal.
Stormy Daniels Scandal
The ruling revives a legal dispute surrounding Trump's conviction in the Manhattan criminal case involving payments connected to adult-film actress Daniels.
Trump was convicted in May 2024 of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements associated with a $130,000 payment made to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
The president has denied wrongdoing and continued challenging the case through the courts.
In August, Hellerstein rejected Trump's attempt to move the proceedings into federal court, prompting the appeal that resulted in Monday's decision.
Trump's Legal Win Could Put N.Y. Court Battle on Ice
The appeals judges also directed Judge Hellerstein to notify the New York Supreme Court and its Appellate Division once Trump's new removal request is filed.
The federal court must then respectfully request that no further proceedings take place in the state courts while the removal question remains unresolved.
The order states that the request is intended "to preserve the status quo." However, the decision does not automatically transfer Trump's criminal case to federal court or overturn his existing convictions. Instead, it requires the lower federal court to reconsider whether removal should be permitted.
Trump's Fight Over Felony Convictions Far From Over
The Second Circuit instructed Judge Hellerstein to promptly decide the removal question after receiving Trump's filing and accompanying submissions from both sides.
If removal is ultimately permitted, the district court must adopt the existing state court judgment, according to the order.
The appeals panel also announced that a more detailed opinion explaining its reasoning will follow.
For now, Trump has secured another opportunity to pursue his federal court strategy, extending the legal battle surrounding one of the most closely watched criminal cases involving a sitting U.S. president.