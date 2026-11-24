The decision marks a significant reversal in the president's ongoing legal battle stemming from his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

A three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr. and Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr. and José A. Cabranes determined that Judge Hellerstein incorrectly concluded Trump's criminal case could not be transferred to federal court after his conviction.

The judges wrote: "We disagree with the district court."

They explained that the lower court had erred in determining that removal was categorically unavailable after a federal officer defendant had been convicted. The panel also rejected Judge Hellerstein's finding that Trump failed to demonstrate sufficient "good cause" to justify filing another removal request.

As a result, the appeals court vacated the August 28 order and instructed Judge Hellerstein to grant Trump permission to submit a second notice of removal.