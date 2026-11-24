'The View' Star Joy Behar, 84, Admits Her Private Parts Are 'On Life Support' as She Makes Shocking Bedroom Confession
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Joy Behar has made yet another confession about her personal life, this time about what happens in the bedroom, RadarOnline.com can report.
On an episode of The View, the 84-year-old and her co-hosts discussed Hilary Swank's recent pregnancy announcement, which prompted a conversation about later-in-life pregnancies as a whole.
'The View' Hosts Discuss Later-in-Life Pregnancy
"All I know is my v-gina's on life support," Behar declared during the discussion.
Needless to say, Behar's admission earned laughs from both the audience and her peers.
Later on in the discussion, the TV personality insisted that one "can’t wait that long” to get pregnant, or else they'll end up “sharing diapers" with their baby.
As for her co-hosts, they're in full support of Swank's decision to have a child at 52, even though they wouldn't do the same.
"I'm 58, and I've got a 20-year-old, and I'm exhausted,” Sunny Hostin noted. "I have a 24-year-old; I can’t imagine starting that journey at my age.”
Ana Navarro Cites Double Standard
The women also brought up the double standard that occurs when a man chooses to have a child later in life. They used Al Pacino, who had a baby at 83, as an example.
Ana Navarro claimed she'd need to be taken away on a “stretcher” if she'd learned that her father was expecting at that age.
Joy Behar's NSFW Confessions
This is far from the first time Behar has shocked her co-hosts with an NSFW confession.
She previously made Whoopi Goldberg collapse with embarrassment during a discussion about parents letting their kids engage in certain activities under their roof.
“You’re more of a backseat girl, Joy,” Sara Haines teased at the time, prompting Behar to reflect on her youth.
"When I was doing it in a car, they didn’t have bucket seats; they had just a seat,” she quipped. "Those bucket seats ruined it for everybody."
Joy Behar Talks 'Senior Discount'
Goldberg made her shock apparent, lowering her head to the table and covering her face.
“At least you know they’re there,” Behar argued. "I'm not hearing it. I don’t know what they’re doing. Go enjoy!"
She also previously reacted to a viral clip from the Real Housewives of London, claiming her private parts come with a "senior discount."