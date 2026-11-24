"All I know is my v-gina's on life support," Behar declared during the discussion.

Needless to say, Behar's admission earned laughs from both the audience and her peers.

Later on in the discussion, the TV personality insisted that one "can’t wait that long” to get pregnant, or else they'll end up “sharing diapers" with their baby.

As for her co-hosts, they're in full support of Swank's decision to have a child at 52, even though they wouldn't do the same.

"I'm 58, and I've got a 20-year-old, and I'm exhausted,” Sunny Hostin noted. "I have a 24-year-old; I can’t imagine starting that journey at my age.”