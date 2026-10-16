Hilary Swank Responds to Backlash After Announcing She's Expecting Third Baby Aged 52

However, the reaction wasn’t all positive. She addressed the backlash during an upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show airing on Tuesday, October 20.

There's a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting," Swank said.

Barrymore, who is a mother of two, said the double standard is "weird," noting that "men have babies in their, like, 80s, and that's not a euphemism or a joke."

She added: "You had kids in your 40s, and people weren’t always gracious about it."

The Million Dollar Baby star recalled a woman saying to her: "How dare you? You're too old."