Everything to Know About Hilary Swank's Husband Philip Schneider — as Hollywood Actress, 52, Announces She's Pregnant With Third Child
Oct. 16 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Hilary Swank is preparing to welcome her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider. She announced the news in a family video that hints at a December arrival.
The Oscar-winning actress, who shares 3-year-old twins Aya and Ohm with Schneider, revealed the pregnancy via an Instagram post on October 14.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all about the entrepreneur Swank married in 2018.
All About Philip Schneider
Schneider is a social venture entrepreneur who has largely stayed out of the public eye despite his marriage to one of Hollywood's best-known actresses. His work focuses on business ventures with a social purpose.
How Philip and Hilary Met and Got Married
The couple met through mutual friends on a blind date. Swank later recalled to Vogue that they spent the day together, meeting at 10 a.m. and parting ways at 11 p.m.
Schneider proposed during a trip to Colorado, and the pair married in August 2018 at the Santa Lucia Preserve near Carmel, California. Their outdoor wedding reflected their shared appreciation for nature and the outdoors, Swank told Vogue.
About The Couple’s Children
Their relationship has since grown into a family of four, with the couple welcoming twins Ohm and Aya in 2023. The actor announced their arrival on Instagram, describing the birth as difficult. However, she admitted that the experience was worth it. She had previously said twins run in both families.
Hilary Swank’s Pregnancy Announcement Hints at December Arrival
In the Instagram video, Swank, Schneider, and their twins dance in the dark with glow sticks outlining their bodies. Swank then reveals a glowing baby figure on her belly, offering a creative announcement of the family's newest addition.
“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next; this one releases in December,” Swank wrote in the caption, using the language of a movie release to hint at her pregnancy. The actress did not share further details about the baby's expected arrival.
The announcement comes more than three years after Swank and Schneider welcomed their twins in April 2023. Swank first revealed she was expecting twins in October 2022, sharing the news during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The actress has generally kept her children's lives private. In a May 2026 interview with PEOPLE, she explained that she prefers not to make decisions about her children's public exposure on their behalf.