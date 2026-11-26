Today, the It's a Wonderful Life star is immortalized by a museum dedicated to his life, movie career and war experiences.

The actor and WWII hero never lost his affection for the tiny town where he grew up, and Indiana has never stopped taking pride in its native son.

On his 75th birthday, a chorus of some 3,000 fans and friends sang "Happy Birthday" to Jimmy Stewart outside the courthouse in Indiana, Pa., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A 9-foot-tall statue of Stewart stands across the street from where his father's hardware store used to be and, fittingly, the local airport is named for the actor who distinguished himself with 20 combat missions over enemy lines.

"This is where I sort of made up my mind about certain things," Stewart said on what would be his final visit home in 1983. "About hard work being worth it, about community spirit, about the importance of family, about the importance of God and the church."

Located about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, the Indiana of Jimmy's boyhood was a place where everyone knew their neighbors. His father, Alexander [Stewart], ran J.M. Stewart, a three-story hardware store founded by Jimmy's grandfather in 1853.

"It was the centerpiece of downtown and sold a little bit of everything," said Janie McKirgan, former executive director of the Jimmy Stewart Museum. "People came in to buy everything from paint and building supplies to nails and coffee. It was also a place to gather and talk."

Alexander and his wife, Elizabeth, raised Jimmy and his two younger sisters in a spacious Dutch Colonial home overlooking downtown at 104 N. 7th Street.

"The whole family used to go to church every Sunday and then cross the street to his grandparents' house for a meal afterward," said McKirgan, who noted Jimmy's father sang in the church choir and his mother sometimes played the organ during services.

"My parents did their best to teach me faith in God," said Jimmy, "to shun pomposity and glibness, to be modest, because a decent, gentlemanly man is modest."