His death was confirmed on Wednesday courtesy of a statement from Duran Duran and a tribute from his wife Tracey Wilson, who called her husband "the rock of our family" and "the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather."

Tracey added in a statement to a publication: "Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

Duran Duran said Taylor faced his cancer diagnosis with "remarkable courage, honesty and grace."

A spokesman for the band added: "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.