Secrets Tragic Duran Duran Rocker Andy Taylor Took to the Grave — And Why He Shunned Spotlight for Quiet Life in Ibiza
Nov. 26 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Duran Duran rocker Andy Taylor has passed away aged 65 after losing his battle with prostate cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the guitarist who co-wrote several of the British group's top hits including Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio and Girls On Film, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2018, sparking his decision to serve his band's induction into the Hollywood Hall of Fame four years later and go public with his illness as his health declined.
'The Rock Of The Family'
His death was confirmed on Wednesday courtesy of a statement from Duran Duran and a tribute from his wife Tracey Wilson, who called her husband "the rock of our family" and "the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather."
Tracey added in a statement to a publication: "Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."
Duran Duran said Taylor faced his cancer diagnosis with "remarkable courage, honesty and grace."
A spokesman for the band added: "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.
Settling Down In Ibiza
"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed."
Duran Duran consisted of three Taylors – Andy, John Taylor and Roger Taylor, who were not related – as well as Nick Rhodes and Simon Le Bon.
Taylor quit the glitz and glamour of showbiz to settle down in Ibiza with wife of 40 years Tracey, and went onto have four children: Andrew, Georgina, Bethany and Isabella.
He built a home studio on the Spanish island, allowing him to work on local projects, where he would mentor younger artists, and record solo material, including his 2023 album Man's A Wolf To Man.
Taylor said at the time that Ibiza had a quieter, local feel rather than a flashy culture, which allowed the family to live a normal life.
Going Public With Illness
But in 2018, the family's world turned upside down when Andy was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said felt like "a death sentence."
It wasn't until 2022 that he revealed his cancer diagnosis to the public, when Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
At the time, the band read a letter to explain his absence.
Taylor wrote: "Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different."
"I'm trying to stay alive and live a life — which I'm absolutely not giving up on," Taylor previously told a publication.
Tracey remained a steady anchor throughout his cancer battle, something Taylor regularly credited for keeping both him and their family grounded.
"I'm glad I've got a strong marriage,' he added. "The real support you get is from your family. They're the people who have to live with (the diagnosis) daily."