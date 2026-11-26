EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Family Regrets Revealed After His Death
Nov. 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The late Patrick Stewart's dying regret was that he put acting before family and had a nonexistent relationship with his two kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation star – who died at 86 on Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia – opened up in 2023 about his distant relationship with his two adult children, Daniel and Sophie, whom he shared with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.
Stewart Admitted Putting Hollywood Career Before His Children
Stewart tied the knot with Falconer, a British choreographer and former dancer, in 1966, the year he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. They divorced in 1990.
"I always put my acting work first, before my family," the sci-fi fan favorite – he is known to a younger generation as Professor X in Marvel's X-Men movies – once admitted.
"I could've done better as a parent, when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place," Stewart said in 2023. "I'm trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren. And my own children seem to have forgiven me."
Son Daniel, 59, followed in his father's acting footsteps. He's amassed credits on TV and in plays on and off Broadway and in London's West End. He and his wife have two kids.
Stewart's Son Followed in His Famous Father's Footsteps
Despite the challenging father-son relationship, Daniel appeared in three projects with his famous dad: an episode of Star Trek: TNG, the film Death Train and the series Blunt Talk.
In their 1992 Trek episode – season 5's The Inner Light – Daniel played Batai, the son of Patrick's Jean-Luc Picard.
Stewart's daughter Sophie, 54, is a mom of two and largely keeps out of the spotlight aside from a few later-in-life red carpet appearances with her dad.
Stewart Remained Haunted by His Parenting Regrets Until His Death
Still, Stewart – who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2010 – maintained "not a day" went by that he wasn't "pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them."
Stewart was married to producer Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003 and to his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell, from 2013 until his death.