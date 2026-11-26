Stewart tied the knot with Falconer, a British choreographer and former dancer, in 1966, the year he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. They divorced in 1990.

"I always put my acting work first, before my family," the sci-fi fan favorite – he is known to a younger generation as Professor X in Marvel's X-Men movies – once admitted.

"I could've done better as a parent, when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place," Stewart said in 2023. "I'm trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren. And my own children seem to have forgiven me."

Son Daniel, 59, followed in his father's acting footsteps. He's amassed credits on TV and in plays on and off Broadway and in London's West End. He and his wife have two kids.