EXCLUSIVE: Why Were Prince William and Catherine Allowed to Be Exposed to Yet Another Royal Security Lapse?
Nov. 26 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine are facing renewed concerns over their family's safety as questions mount over how another suspected security breach was allowed to occur at a royal residence despite the extensive protection afforded to the monarchy – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the incident has sparked rumors of guards sleeping on duty or even it being an "inside job."
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, were away from Anmer Hall, their country residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, when two men were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
'Red Alert' Demands After Palace Security Breach
The incident has prompted calls for an urgent review of royal protection arrangements, with sources telling us it has led to the entire royal household being placed on "red alert."
A palace source claims there are now calls for an urgent reassessment of security across the royal estates, arguing the absence of William and Catherine and their children did not diminish the seriousness of the incident.
The insider also emphasized the need to establish the suspects' motives and determine whether the alleged intrusion represented a wider threat to the monarchy. But huge questions remain over whether the incident exposed shortcomings in existing security arrangements, including whether sufficient precautions were being taken to protect royal properties.
Guards Accused of 'Sleeping on the Job'
A source said: "People are entitled to ask some extremely uncomfortable questions about how this was allowed to happen. Were those responsible for security effectively sleeping on the job, or is there something more complicated that investigators need to examine?
"Any comprehensive review should establish whether this was an opportunistic incident, a failure of existing security arrangements, or whether the possibility of inside assistance needs to be ruled out.
"Nobody should jump to conclusions about an inside job without evidence, but investigators cannot afford to overlook any possibility."
They added, "William and Catherine are the future of the monarchy, and the public has every right to expect their protection to be taken exceptionally seriously.
"The fact that their children were elsewhere is fortunate, but it should not be used to downplay the significance of what happened. There needs to be accountability if shortcomings are identified."
Ex-Protection Chief Questions Police Response
Dai Davies, who headed Scotland Yard's Royal Protection Command between 1995 and 1998, said he expected there would now be a comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding the arrests.
He said: "I would expect there will be a full (security) review. What arrangements Norfolk Constabulary have with royalty protection, I don't know.
"I would hope that the level of security and the response is up to a very high level.
"The big thing for me is who are (the suspects), what was their motive and how were they arrested... and was the response adequate given the nature of the incident."
Two Suspects Arrested at Wales Family's Retreat
Norfolk Police confirmed officers had responded to reports of suspicious activity at the 10-bedroom residence, which was given to William and Catherine as a wedding present by Queen Elizabeth II.
The couple's children – Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight – were not at the property.
Both suspects remain in custody. The incident has renewed scrutiny of the monarchy's taxpayer-funded protection arrangements, with Davies arguing that "every working royal deserves a full review."
He added: "In royalty protection, you're continually reviewing the threat level and you're continually looking at the plans because each movement, each incident, is given very careful consideration.
"And I always say, learn the lessons of history and always make sure you translate those lessons into today. You would be amazed how much history repeats itself."
King Charles III, 78, was photographed near Anmer Hall following the alleged break-in.