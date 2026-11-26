Joe Rogan Launches Foul-Mouthed Attack on Donald Trump After Election Bloodbath: 'This Is Not What You Ran On. This Is Not What You Promised'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET
Joe Rogan has laid into Donald Trump by saying the president deserved to lose the midterms.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the podcaster, who endorsed Trump before the 2024 election, believes the commander-in-chief's performances during his second term have driven many voters away.
Republicans Voted Blue Because 'They're Sick Of It'
Rogan, who moved to Texas in mid-2020, said: "You can't lie to everybody or at least break promises and expect to keep winning.
"It's — that's not what this is supposed to be about. And if you're a Republican, look, I know a lot of Republicans have voted blue down the line in right here in Texas because they were sick of it."
Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa became the first Democrats to win statewide races in Texas since 1990.
Rogan, 59, claims voters told him Trump didn't follow through on many of the promises he was elected on.
He explained: "They're sick of the war. They're sick of so many… Everything p---ed them off.
'That's How People React When You Don't Give Them What They Want'
"They're like, 'You didn't do anything you said you were going to do. F--- you.' And that was their position. And that's normal. That's how people react when you don't give them what they want."
Rogan admits he was surprised by Trump's inability to see the Democrat victories coming and pivot, saying: "People lost faith in the decision-making. They're like, 'This is not the right track. This is not what you said you were going to do. This is not what you ran on. This is not what you promised. This is not what we signed up for.'"
He added that there were enough promises left unfulfilled by Trump to give the voters an agenda to vote against.
"If you're paying attention, there's enough to — at least, the real clear-cut things like the war, the Epstein files, all this stuff. There's enough clear-cut s--t to know, 'I don't like this. So, I'm going to vote, and I'm going to change it.'"
Trump Feels He's 'More Popular Than Ever'
RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump believes he’s more popular than ever, despite his midterms battering.
Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this month, Trump pointed to his own vote totals in Texas, claiming he received more votes than the state's Republican Senate candidate.
"I'm just I think my level of popularity maybe is higher now than it was," Trump said in a conversation with Salem News Channel. "I'm not sure, but maybe it feels to me that it would be higher other than what happened at the midterms."
Trump said he was surprised by the Republican Party's performance, acknowledging that he was not accustomed to seeing election results like those.
"But, uh, I was very surprised. I'm not used to that. I'm used to, well, every time I ran, we won," he told Hewitt. "When I didn't run, you know, it seems to be, it seems to be difficult."
The 80-year-old also pointed to his campaign appearances ahead of the midterms, arguing that his own electoral performance demonstrated his continued popularity with voters.
He specifically referenced Texas, claiming he received approximately 1.5 million more votes than the state's Republican Senate candidate.
"When you look at that, than the Senate candidate in Texas, it's a lot of votes," the president noted.