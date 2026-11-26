"They're like, 'You didn't do anything you said you were going to do. F--- you.' And that was their position. And that's normal. That's how people react when you don't give them what they want."

Rogan admits he was surprised by Trump's inability to see the Democrat victories coming and pivot, saying: "People lost faith in the decision-making. They're like, 'This is not the right track. This is not what you said you were going to do. This is not what you ran on. This is not what you promised. This is not what we signed up for.'"

He added that there were enough promises left unfulfilled by Trump to give the voters an agenda to vote against.

"If you're paying attention, there's enough to — at least, the real clear-cut things like the war, the Epstein files, all this stuff. There's enough clear-cut s--t to know, 'I don't like this. So, I'm going to vote, and I'm going to change it.'"