EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Heartbroken Over Estranged Daughter's Health'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt was crushed to learn of estranged daughter Vivienne Jolie's eating disorder battle, which caused the Fight Club hunk's 18-year-old girl to be hospitalized earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Brad is heartbroken that Viv went through something so awful," a source shared. "He just hopes and prays that she's getting all the support she needs and that she's thriving again. That's all he wants for his kids."
Brad Pitt Reportedly Proud of Daughter Vivienne's Courage Amid Struggles
The Oscar winner's youngest daughter with ex-wife Angelina Jolie recently revealed she sought treatment after a private struggle that left her feeling "angry, sick and very alone."
Budding artist Vivienne made the shocking revelation while explaining the inspiration behind a recent exhibition of her artwork in Los Angeles, which featured illustrations alongside journal entries from April and May when she was in the facility.
"Brad is really proud of her for being brave enough to talk about what she's been through," added the source. "He knows that can't have been easy for Viv. It takes real guts to be so vulnerable."
Sources said adding to Brad's heartache, shortly before the secret came to light, a judge granted the teen's request to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.
Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Reportedly Wants No Relationship With Dad
She became the fourth of Angie and Brad's six kids to legally drop his last name about a decade after the exes split, following in the footsteps of siblings Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20. Brother Pax, 23, hasn't made the change, but sources said Vivienne's twin, Knox, is on the verge of doing so – with a source adding, "It's only a matter of time."
"Viv's made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with Brad," the source noted. "He knows he has to respect her wishes, as much as it hurts. More than anything, Brad just wants to see her happy and healthy."