The Oscar winner's youngest daughter with ex-wife Angelina Jolie recently revealed she sought treatment after a private struggle that left her feeling "angry, sick and very alone."

Budding artist Vivienne made the shocking revelation while explaining the inspiration behind a recent exhibition of her artwork in Los Angeles, which featured illustrations alongside journal entries from April and May when she was in the facility.

"Brad is really proud of her for being brave enough to talk about what she's been through," added the source. "He knows that can't have been easy for Viv. It takes real guts to be so vulnerable."

Sources said adding to Brad's heartache, shortly before the secret came to light, a judge granted the teen's request to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.