EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Faces Bitter Clash With Director Over Film'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is frantically finagling with famed director Robert Zemeckis and insinuating herself into the editing process of her new big-budget movie to ensure it isn't another flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's tried to take it over. She fancies herself a filmmaker," said a Hollywood source on the post-production struggles of the upcoming film, The Last Mrs. Parrish.
"It's been testing terrible. Lopez panicked and has been in the editing room."
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Taking Over Editing Process From Director
Sources said Jenny From the Block has been throwing down with the celebrated director of such blockbusters as Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, who's not used to stars getting involved with his methods.
One insider reportedly said the If You Had My Love singer had completely "taken over" the editing process from the respected director.
Netflix, Lopez and Zemeckis denied any tension between the two in a joint statement, saying, "Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit," with the streamer insisting, "The film tested well, particularly with fans of Jennifer."
But there is a lot riding on the reportedly $100million crime thriller, according to sources.
While Lopez's most recent film, Office Romance, with reported latest love interest and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, scored well with Netflix viewers, she was dropped by music giant BMG last year after her last album, This Is Me... Now, and its accompanying dramatic film tanked miserably.
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Desperate to Avoid Another Major Career Flop
Slow ticket sales for her 2025 concert tour forced her to downsize from 60,000-seat stadiums, which she once reliably sold out, to hotels and other smaller venues that hold fewer than 20,000 people.
"Jen's had a rough couple of years after her split from Ben Affleck," a source said. "The last thing she needs is another project to tank. She knows another lackluster project would be disastrous for her career and reputation.
"She's been on top so long that the idea of falling from the A-list into the middle of the pack has fueled her diva behavior and led to conflicts with everybody involved with the film. She'd do anything to avoid another flop, even if it means taking on the biggest names in town."
Ben Affleck Reportedly Steps In to Protect Jennifer Lopez's Career
One source said a worried Affleck has stepped in to try to calm the tension.
"Ben knows Zemeckis is a powerful man and if she makes an enemy of him, he could end her dreams of ever winning an Oscar," the source said. "He's told her the smart thing is to step back and let Robert do his job."