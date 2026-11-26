Sources said Jenny From the Block has been throwing down with the celebrated director of such blockbusters as Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, who's not used to stars getting involved with his methods.

One insider reportedly said the If You Had My Love singer had completely "taken over" the editing process from the respected director.

Netflix, Lopez and Zemeckis denied any tension between the two in a joint statement, saying, "Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit," with the streamer insisting, "The film tested well, particularly with fans of Jennifer."

But there is a lot riding on the reportedly $100million crime thriller, according to sources.

While Lopez's most recent film, Office Romance, with reported latest love interest and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, scored well with Netflix viewers, she was dropped by music giant BMG last year after her last album, This Is Me... Now, and its accompanying dramatic film tanked miserably.