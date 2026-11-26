EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Claims Singer Cut Him Off
Nov. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber's former pastor pal Carl Lentz says he and his family were booted from the singer's Big Apple pad after the Hillsong NYC megachurch cofounder admitted to cheating on his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lentz dropped the bombshell in his and wife Laura [Lentz]'s new book, Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt.
Bieber Kicks Family to Curb
In the book, Carl claims Bieber had allowed him, Laura and the couple's three kids to stay at a Manhattan apartment the hitmaker owned with model spouse Hailey Baldwin.
But the straying hubby claims once news of his infidelity broke in 2020, his friendship with Justin cooled – and he and his fam were tossed on the street.
"I received the dreaded call from Justin's team, asking us to move out of the apartment immediately," Carl said, calling the Biebers' request "one more kick in the ribs."
He also remarked: "I knew how disappointed and hurt he must have been ... I deserved to be kicked to the curb, but I felt Laura and the kids were just innocent bystanders suffering once again for my sins. I was devastated on their behalf."
Yet Carl said he eventually saw "God's hand" in Justin's request, as the apartment was "near the woman [he'd] been cheating with" as well as the "entire church community I knew I'd let down and who seemed to want nothing to do with us now."
Infidelity Scandal Rocks Hillsong Pastor
The damaging scandal not only affected the Lentz family's living situation as pastors Carl and Laura both reportedly lost their church positions.
Carl was Hillsong's lead pastor for about a decade, and the spiritual adviser famously baptized Bieber in a bathtub at the NYC home of then-Knicks player Tyson Chandler in 2014.
But in 2020, Carl confessed on Instagram: "I was unfaithful in my marriage... and I take full responsibility for my actions."
Biebers Dragged Into Publicity Nightmare
In the self-help book, he acknowledges that the revelation dragged the Biebers "into a publicity nightmare they never asked for."
Justin has never publicly commented on Carl's marital drama, although he and Hailey reportedly unfollowed the Lentz family on social media.