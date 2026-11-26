In the book, Carl claims Bieber had allowed him, Laura and the couple's three kids to stay at a Manhattan apartment the hitmaker owned with model spouse Hailey Baldwin.

But the straying hubby claims once news of his infidelity broke in 2020, his friendship with Justin cooled – and he and his fam were tossed on the street.

"I received the dreaded call from Justin's team, asking us to move out of the apartment immediately," Carl said, calling the Biebers' request "one more kick in the ribs."

He also remarked: "I knew how disappointed and hurt he must have been ... I deserved to be kicked to the curb, but I felt Laura and the kids were just innocent bystanders suffering once again for my sins. I was devastated on their behalf."

Yet Carl said he eventually saw "God's hand" in Justin's request, as the apartment was "near the woman [he'd] been cheating with" as well as the "entire church community I knew I'd let down and who seemed to want nothing to do with us now."