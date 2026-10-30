Justin and Hailey Bieber Gave Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Family 24 Hours to Leave Their Home After Affair Scandal

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber allegedly gave former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and his family 24 hours to leave their New York apartment after Lentz's infidelity became public in 2020, according to Lentz and his wife, Laura, in their new book, Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt.

Laura Lentz wrote that the Biebers had initially allowed the family to use their apartment while they considered a move to Brooklyn. She said that arrangement changed after news of Carl's affair surfaced, prompting a sudden move.

"We'd been planning a potential move to Brooklyn for months," Laura wrote. She said Justin and Hailey had previously told them they could "take [their] time exploring where [they] might live" and use the apartment "as long as needed."

Laura recalled that someone from Justin's team later called and told the family they needed to leave within 24 hours. "We hastily packed our things and loaded them into a rented U-Haul," she wrote.