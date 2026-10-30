Justin and Hailey Bieber Gave Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Family 24 Hours to Leave Their Home After Affair Scandal
Oct. 30 2026, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber allegedly gave former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and his family 24 hours to leave their New York apartment after Lentz's infidelity became public in 2020, according to Lentz and his wife, Laura, in their new book, Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt.
Laura Lentz wrote that the Biebers had initially allowed the family to use their apartment while they considered a move to Brooklyn. She said that arrangement changed after news of Carl's affair surfaced, prompting a sudden move.
"We'd been planning a potential move to Brooklyn for months," Laura wrote. She said Justin and Hailey had previously told them they could "take [their] time exploring where [they] might live" and use the apartment "as long as needed."
Laura recalled that someone from Justin's team later called and told the family they needed to leave within 24 hours. "We hastily packed our things and loaded them into a rented U-Haul," she wrote.
Carl Lentz Calls Sudden Move A 'Kick To The Ribs'
Lentz described the abrupt departure as a "kick to the ribs" while he was already dealing with the fallout from his November 2020 firing from Hillsong Church.
The church said at the time that his dismissal followed leadership issues, breaches of trust, and "moral failures." Lentz later acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to Laura.
"I deserved to be kicked to the curb, but I felt Laura and the kids were just innocent bystanders suffering once again for my sins," Lentz wrote, according to the account in the book.
He also acknowledged that his actions put Justin "in a precarious place on multiple levels." Lentz said the scandal damaged their close relationship and pulled Justin and Hailey into a "publicity nightmare they never asked for."
The account adds new detail to the fallout between the former pastor and Bieber, whose relationship had once been unusually close.
Justin Bieber And Carl Lentz Had A Close Friendship
Bieber's connection to Lentz dates back to the early 2010s, when the pastor became an important figure in the singer's spiritual life.
Bieber lived with Lentz and his family in New Jersey for about a month and a half in 2014 while working through personal issues.
Lentz also baptized Bieber in 2014 in the bathtub of former NBA player Tyson Chandler after the singer sought a private ceremony. Lentz later described the unusual baptism in interviews.
The pair's relationship later deteriorated. After Hillsong fired Lentz in November 2020, both Justin and Hailey were reported to have unfollowed him on Instagram.
The Biebers Have Not Publicly Addressed The Apartment Account
The Lentzes also wrote that some friends distanced themselves from the family after the scandal. According to reports about the book, actor Tyler Perry offered the family a place to stay at his home in Manhattan Beach, California, during the upheaval.
The Biebers have not publicly confirmed the Lentzes' account of the apartment or explained why the living arrangement ended.
Representatives for Justin and Hailey did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to reports published after the book's release.
Overcoming Infidelity was published by Simon & Schuster on Oct. 20, 2026. The 208-page book combines the Lentzes' account of their marriage after Carl's affair with advice for couples dealing with infidelity and rebuilding trust.