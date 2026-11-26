EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's New Boyfriend Draws Ben Affleck Comparisons
Nov. 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is giving new man Brett Goldstein a makeover so he looks more like her ex Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's still carrying a torch for Ben and giving Brett this makeover certainly isn't convincing anyone she's put that marriage behind her," a source said.
J.Lo Gives Goldstein Ben's Makeover
The Hustlers star, 57, has been "casually dating" her 46-year-old Office Romance costar. It's her first known romance since Bennifer 2.0 ended back in 2024.
"She's picking his clothes, advising him on how to style his hair and his beard, and his trademark eyebrows have gotten way less bushy since they got together," a source shared. "Even the way she's got him grooming his beard is the way she likes Ben's beard."
Even a casual observer can see that her idea of Goldstein's best look closely resembles Affleck's.
"She's even choosing all the same styles she likes on Ben," the source said.
J.Lo's Obsession With Perfecting Men
Of course, the Wedding Planner star is famous for her obsession with her own looks, and now U.K. native Brett is finding himself the subject of her ruthless scrutiny.
"When she looks in the mirror, she sees every little detail and how it could be improved and she tends to do the same thing with the men she dates," said the source.
"She's not mean about it, she just helps them to look their best, and there's no denying her men always get a glow-up when they start dating her."