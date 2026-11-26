The Hustlers star, 57, has been "casually dating" her 46-year-old Office Romance costar. It's her first known romance since Bennifer 2.0 ended back in 2024.

"She's picking his clothes, advising him on how to style his hair and his beard, and his trademark eyebrows have gotten way less bushy since they got together," a source shared. "Even the way she's got him grooming his beard is the way she likes Ben's beard."

Even a casual observer can see that her idea of Goldstein's best look closely resembles Affleck's.

"She's even choosing all the same styles she likes on Ben," the source said.