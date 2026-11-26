EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher 'Focuses on Kids' as Mila Kunis Lands New Roles
Nov. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher is stuck at home with his two kids while his wife, Mila Kunis, pursues a thriving second act of her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bad Moms star, 43, already has two new A-list projects lined up. That means the No Strings Attached hunk, 48, is having to play a new part – Mr. Mom – on the home front.
Mila Kunis' Hollywood Comeback Plans Leave Ashton Kutcher on Dad Duty
"There's been a real sense of urgency this year around finding herself another top-quality movie vehicle, something in line with the work she did on Black Swan 16 years ago," a source shared.
"It's very much an ongoing process, but Mila's preoccupation puts Ashton in the position of being more of a stay-at-home dad than ever."
The former That '70s Show costars tied the knot in 2015 and share sons Wyatt, 12, and Dimitri, 9.
"Going back to work gets Mila out of the house, out of her normal routine, and it forces Ashton to walk the walk when it comes to looking after their kids," the source said.
Kunis, who's voiced Meg Griffin on Family Guy since 1999, just finished shooting Nightwatching, which is being produced by Gladiator director Ridley Scott.
Another project, The 47 Night Stand, is in development; the film is scripted by four-time Emmy nominee Greg Malins and produced by Skydance CEO David Ellison.
Ashton Kutcher's Hollywood Offers Dwindle as Mila Kunis Eyes Comeback
Meanwhile, Kutcher's been getting fewer and fewer offers. His role in the Ryan Murphy series The Beauty was his first since 2023's Your Place or Mine, and he has only two bit parts booked for the near future, including the ensemble piece The Decline of F*cking Western Civilization.
Luckily, they are all set financially, the source said, before adding: "Mila and Ashton have been very rich for a long time and they only want to be on camera if the project or the creative people behind it are genuinely inspiring."