"There's been a real sense of urgency this year around finding herself another top-quality movie vehicle, something in line with the work she did on Black Swan 16 years ago," a source shared.

"It's very much an ongoing process, but Mila's preoccupation puts Ashton in the position of being more of a stay-at-home dad than ever."

The former That '70s Show costars tied the knot in 2015 and share sons Wyatt, 12, and Dimitri, 9.

"Going back to work gets Mila out of the house, out of her normal routine, and it forces Ashton to walk the walk when it comes to looking after their kids," the source said.

Kunis, who's voiced Meg Griffin on Family Guy since 1999, just finished shooting Nightwatching, which is being produced by Gladiator director Ridley Scott.

Another project, The 47 Night Stand, is in development; the film is scripted by four-time Emmy nominee Greg Malins and produced by Skydance CEO David Ellison.