EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian 'Faces Pressure to Return to Family Business'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Rob Kardashian is being pushed back into the spotlight by momager Kris Jenner, who wants her son to start earning his own money – and stop leaning on his reality TV-famous family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kris is laying down the law," a source said. "The free gravy train is over."
Rob Kardashian's Famous Family Resents His Years Away From Spotlight
Rob, who made a rare public appearance at billionaire sister Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday party in October, has filed trademarks to use his name publicly again for "advertising services, namely, promoting the brands, goods and services of others" as well as "endorsement services."
Speaking of Jenner kids – who also include Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner – the insider explained: "They were all raised to value hard work, so the fact that Rob has essentially opted out of working does not sit well with any of them.
"For one thing, it's unfair that they all have to work their butts off practically 24/7 and he just gets to coast."
The 39-year-old left the family's reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016 and has only made a few brief appearances on their Hulu series The Kardashians.
Kris Jenner Pushes Rob Kardashian to Make Major Career Comeback
Rob, who shares a 10-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, opened up about the decision during a 2025 call-in to sis Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, explaining that he was choosing his "happiness and peace" over filming.
"It was one thing when he was struggling with his mental health," the source said. "He needed to take a step back, but he's doing great now. There's no reason for him to stay in hiding any longer."
The source added that Kris, 71, "not only wants him filming more, she also wants to see him doing more brand deals, and eventually she wants him to launch more products of his own."