Rob, who made a rare public appearance at billionaire sister Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday party in October, has filed trademarks to use his name publicly again for "advertising services, namely, promoting the brands, goods and services of others" as well as "endorsement services."

Speaking of Jenner kids – who also include Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner – the insider explained: "They were all raised to value hard work, so the fact that Rob has essentially opted out of working does not sit well with any of them.

"For one thing, it's unfair that they all have to work their butts off practically 24/7 and he just gets to coast."

The 39-year-old left the family's reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016 and has only made a few brief appearances on their Hulu series The Kardashians.