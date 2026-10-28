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Home > News > Tom Brady

Warring Models Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Tell Pals to 'Choose Between Them' Amid Tom Brady Romance Battle

picture of Candice Swanepoel, Tom Brady and Joan Smalls
Source: MEGA

Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls have allegedly fallen out over the South African model's relationship with Tom Brady.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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Tom Brady's new romance with Candice Swanepoel has sparked an angry reaction from fellow model Joan Smalls, according to new claims RadarOnline.com has learned.

The catwalk star’s 15-year friendship with Smalls is reportedly on the rocks, and their mutual pals are having to choose between them.

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Breaking 'Girl Code'

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picture of Joan Smalls
Source: MEGA

Smalls is irked by Swanepoel's romance with Brady.

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Smalls is said to be furious with Swanepoel as insiders claim the South African model reportedly told her to dump Brady when she had a brief romance with the Patriots legend. But when he became single again, Swanepoel allegedly made her own play to date Brady, triggering an almighty fallout with Smalls, who felt her pal broke "girl code."

As Radar reported, Smalls, 38, commented on a post about their drama: "Two words: 'SUMMER HOUSE!' That'll explain everything."

The cryptic post is reportedly linked to the Bravo reality show’s most recent season, which showed Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller’s friendship implode after the former began secretly dating the latter’s ex, West Wilson.

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'I'm Not Friends With Backstabbers'

picture of Candice Swanepoel
Source: MEGA

Smalls vented on social media about Swanepoel in now deleted messages.

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In other screenshots reported by Just Jared and Cosmopolitan, Smalls appeared to take a swipe at Swanepoel, also 38, when a fan asked about the status of their friendship.

Smalls allegedly responded: "I'm not friends with backstabbers."

In a separate now-deleted message, Smalls said there "was no girl code."

"The disrespect and carelessness in how they treat you is so unimaginable. There’s no going back. Some people lack humility and moral compass," she added. "And the way they gaslight, lie and minimize your feelings is the worst slap in the face after 15yrs or friendship. Not a sorry said or written. Onwards and upwards!!!"

Now, she’s telling pals to pick a side, according to Page Six.

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Brady Dating Swanepoel in Secret

picture of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady has been quietly hooking up with Swanepoel in Miami.

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Swanepoel's rep released a statement that read, "Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children."

"She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect."

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Brady, 48, has been quietly seeing mom-of-two Swanepoel "for a while".

Neither Brady nor the Victoria's Secret Angel has commented on the rumored romance, which comes months after the football legend claimed dating wasn’t a priority.

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picture of Candice Swanepoel
Source: MEGA

Swanepoel has two children with former partner.

A source told a publication, "They've been dating for a while now. They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They're spending a lot of time together."

Another source added, "Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She's been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating. When they have met up, they've gone (to great) lengths not to be spotted."

Brady was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022.

The pair share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, and Brady is also father to son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Swanepoel, meanwhile, split with her ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she was with for over a decade, in 2018. They share sons Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8.

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