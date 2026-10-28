Warring Models Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Tell Pals to 'Choose Between Them' Amid Tom Brady Romance Battle

Smalls is said to be furious with Swanepoel as insiders claim the South African model reportedly told her to dump Brady when she had a brief romance with the Patriots legend. But when he became single again, Swanepoel allegedly made her own play to date Brady, triggering an almighty fallout with Smalls, who felt her pal broke "girl code."

As Radar reported, Smalls, 38, commented on a post about their drama: "Two words: 'SUMMER HOUSE!' That'll explain everything."

The cryptic post is reportedly linked to the Bravo reality show’s most recent season, which showed Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller’s friendship implode after the former began secretly dating the latter’s ex, West Wilson.