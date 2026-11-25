Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing criticism over his response to Kilmar Abrego Garcia's departure for Spain, with a former Republican Senate counsel accusing him of misrepresenting the outcome of the high-profile immigration case. RadarOnline.com reports.

Abrego Garcia left the United States on Tuesday, November 24, aboard a commercial flight under an agreement with the Trump administration, according to his legal team. His departure followed months of legal battles over the government's efforts to deport him to countries he did not want to go to.

The Department of Homeland Security described the move as a "self-deportation" in a social media post. The agency said Mullin was "delighted" by the development and declared that Abrego Garcia would "never be allowed back inside the United States."

DHS also said he departed under a removal order and paid for his own flight. However, critics questioned whether the administration's description accurately reflected how the agreement came about.