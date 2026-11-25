Trump DHS Chief Markwayne Mullin's Abrego Garcia Victory Lap Draws Rebuke From Former GOP Senate Counsel — as He Point to Failed Liberia Deportation Bid: 'Shameful and Dishonest'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing criticism over his response to Kilmar Abrego Garcia's departure for Spain, with a former Republican Senate counsel accusing him of misrepresenting the outcome of the high-profile immigration case. RadarOnline.com reports.
Abrego Garcia left the United States on Tuesday, November 24, aboard a commercial flight under an agreement with the Trump administration, according to his legal team. His departure followed months of legal battles over the government's efforts to deport him to countries he did not want to go to.
The Department of Homeland Security described the move as a "self-deportation" in a social media post. The agency said Mullin was "delighted" by the development and declared that Abrego Garcia would "never be allowed back inside the United States."
DHS also said he departed under a removal order and paid for his own flight. However, critics questioned whether the administration's description accurately reflected how the agreement came about.
Former GOP Senate Counsel Calls Mullin's Statement 'Shameful and Dishonest'
Gregg Nunziata, a former chief nominations counsel for Senate Judiciary Republicans who now heads the conservative Society for the Rule of Law, publicly challenged Mullin's characterization of the departure.
"I suppose it's only fitting that this entire disgraceful, lawless story would end with a shameful and dishonest post from our DHS Secretary," Nunziata wrote on X.
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, also accused the administration of trying to put a favorable spin on the outcome.
He pointed to the government's unsuccessful effort to send Abrego Garcia to Liberia, despite Costa Rica's willingness to accept him. Reichlin-Melnick also noted that Abrego Garcia had previously agreed to leave for Costa Rica in August 2025, but the administration rejected that arrangement.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys maintained that their client ultimately left voluntarily and on his own terms. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, described him as "a free man" and said the departure was temporary, with potential options for returning to the United States.
Administration's Push to Deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia Failed
The dispute over Abrego Garcia's destination became a major obstacle for the administration. Officials had pursued his removal to several African countries, including Uganda, Eswatini and Liberia, despite his objections.
Abrego Garcia had offered to leave for Costa Rica instead. According to his attorneys, the Central American country was willing to grant him refugee status, but the administration opposed the arrangement and continued pursuing Liberia.
The effort to send him to Liberia was ultimately blocked in court. The administration's position also faced scrutiny after a March 2026 memo from former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons argued that sending Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica would be "prejudicial to the United States.
Abrego Garcia's Mistaken Deportation Sparked a Lengthy Court Battle
The controversy dates back to March 2025, when federal agents deported Abrego Garcia to El Salvador despite a 2019 immigration court order protecting him from removal to his home country because of threats from a gang.
He was sent to the country's notorious CECOT prison. The government subsequently acknowledged that his deportation was an administrative error.
Following a Supreme Court order directing the administration to facilitate his return, Abrego Garcia came back to the United States in June 2025. Prosecutors then charged him with human smuggling, allegations he denied.
In May 2026, a federal judge dismissed the criminal case, finding that the prosecution had been pursued with a vindictive motive. The Justice Department appealed the decision.
Chris Van Hollen Celebrates Abrego Garcia's Departure
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia's release, welcomed his departure and described it as a victory for due process.
"Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man - unharmed and with dignity," Van Hollen said in a November 24 statement.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys have emphasized that Spain is not necessarily his permanent destination. His lawyer told NPR that he intends to decide where to settle over the next two years and believes he has options to return to the United States.
The Salvadoran national also has an American wife and child in Maryland, and his legal team has expressed hope that a future administration could help reunite the family.