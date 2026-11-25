The CNN political pundit opened the Monday, November 23, episode of her Bleep! With Ana Navarro podcast by promising she'd lay off the heavy political talk that usually dominates the program.

"This week is Thanksgiving, so I wanted to take a break from the dysfunction and insanity of our political world, and I wanted us to have a little fun," she told viewers while introducing her guests, actor-comedians Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer.

But Navarro then turned to the 2028 presidential race and said some people in the Democratic Party want a "white man" to run against the GOP's nominee for the White House.