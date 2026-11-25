'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Slams Democrats Who Insist Party Must Nominate a White Man in 2028
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro erupted in an expletive-filled rant over Democrats pushing for a white male to be top of the presidential ticket in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 54-year-old The View panelist noted that some within the party want to go that route after both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris suffered losses to Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024. However, Joe Biden managed to topple the tycoon in the 2020 race for the White House.
Ana Navarro Attempts to Take Break From 'Insanity of Our Political World'
The CNN political pundit opened the Monday, November 23, episode of her Bleep! With Ana Navarro podcast by promising she'd lay off the heavy political talk that usually dominates the program.
"This week is Thanksgiving, so I wanted to take a break from the dysfunction and insanity of our political world, and I wanted us to have a little fun," she told viewers while introducing her guests, actor-comedians Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer.
But Navarro then turned to the 2028 presidential race and said some people in the Democratic Party want a "white man" to run against the GOP's nominee for the White House.
Ana Navarro Thinks Dems Are 'Scarred' From Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton's Losses to Trump
"You know, there's all this talk of whether Kamala Harris should run again or should not run again. And I hear people saying, 'No, this time we've got to nominate a white man,' because I think people are scarred, are scarred from the fact that two very qualified women, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, lost against the most unqualified human being that has ever set foot in the Oval Office," Navarro huffed, referring to the longtime career politicians' losses to real estate mogul Trump.
"But it p----- me off to hear that said. And I'm hearing it from women, and I'm hearing it from Black women, and I'm hearing it from feminist women and liberal women who supported Kamala, who supported Hillary, because again, I think people are scarred," she explained.
'We've Got to Keep Trying'
Anderson asked Navarro, "Do you honestly think that the world that we live in here in the United States, do you think they are willing to have a female in the most powerful chair in the world? Do you think we're willing to do that?"
"I don't know. But I think we've got to keep trying," the political commentator fired back. "I mean, I don't want to tell little Black girls and little brown girls that they are out of the game from the start just because of the color of their skin or their gender. So, if they're qualified, h--- yes."
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Kamala Harris' Earliest Political Backer Urging Her Not to Run in 2028
Despite her 2024 defeat to Trump, Harris, 62, is reportedly weighing another White House bid in 2028. But one of her earliest political backers has urged the former vice president to abandon her comeback dreams, and his objections have nothing to do with her being a woman.
"I'm sorry that she even thinks about running for president. I don't want her to run," California political kingpin and Harris ex-boyfriend Willie Brown told The Red Letter's Tara Palmeri on November 23, but said it has nothing to do with her qualifications since "She’s reached the highest electoral level for any woman in America."
Brown, 92, took aim at Harris' struggles to connect with voters during the 2024 presidential election, suggesting her "word salads" left Americans scratching their heads over where she actually stood on key issues.
"She's not a communicator," he declared. "No Baptist preacher flavor in her soul."