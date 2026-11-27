A criminal complaint revealed there were discrepancies in Benjamin's retelling of events, as well as evidence indicating he was having an affair. Erica had seemingly suspected he would harm her.

Investigators allege Benjamin spent $3,754.74 on a diamond bracelet just three days after Erica's funeral. According to purchase records, over the course of the month, he allegedly spent over $4,000 at a jewelry store his mistress had visited two weeks after her death.

"Benjamin Carpenter also advised he had a new girlfriend, and the assistant manager said he was shopping for an engagement ring for his girlfriend," the complaint states. The manager also told police she allegedly overheard him say his ex-wife had died from flu shot complications.

Police say Benjamin contacted his insurance company to claim his inability to pay his mortgage and vehicle expenses following the funeral just two days after buying the bracelet.