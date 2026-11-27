Wisconsin Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Wife — as He's Accused of Buying $4K in Jewelry for Mistress After Funeral
Nov. 27 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A man charged for the 2024 death of his wife apparently spent thousands on his lover shortly after her funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.
Benjamin Carpenter, 45, was arrested last week in connection with the death of Erica Carpenter, 40, who fell in her Wisconsin basement in October 2024.
Evidence Stacks Against Benjamin Carpenter
A criminal complaint revealed there were discrepancies in Benjamin's retelling of events, as well as evidence indicating he was having an affair. Erica had seemingly suspected he would harm her.
Investigators allege Benjamin spent $3,754.74 on a diamond bracelet just three days after Erica's funeral. According to purchase records, over the course of the month, he allegedly spent over $4,000 at a jewelry store his mistress had visited two weeks after her death.
"Benjamin Carpenter also advised he had a new girlfriend, and the assistant manager said he was shopping for an engagement ring for his girlfriend," the complaint states. The manager also told police she allegedly overheard him say his ex-wife had died from flu shot complications.
Police say Benjamin contacted his insurance company to claim his inability to pay his mortgage and vehicle expenses following the funeral just two days after buying the bracelet.
Autopsy Determined a Suspicious Death
According to the West Allis Police Department, the incident occurred on October 13 when law enforcement responded to a call and found Erica bleeding from her head. Benjamin was found to be performing CPR on her upon arrival at the bottom of the stairs. Erica was then transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead on the morning of October 14.
The complaint alleges Benjamin told police Erica had collapsed while they were doing laundry in the basement. When he tried to carry her upstairs, they both fell, causing Erica to hit a cinder block wall.
However, the death was determined to be suspicious after a medical examiner found the injuries to likely be the "result of an asphyxia death and indicate blunt force injury to the neck."
Erica Carpenter Had Suspicions Before Her Death
The investigation, which has been ongoing since her death, found probable cause to suspect Benjamin had planned and committed his wife's murder. Searches of email accounts, cell phones, and autopsy results linked him to the crime.
The couple's then-teenage son told police that his dad had taken down pictures of Erica within a month of her passing. He also said the mistress moved into their home around December 2024.
In a message Erica sent on September 18, 2024, she asked about her water.
"And what the f--k have you been doing to my water the past few days?!?!?" she wrote. He asked, "Your water???," to which she responded, "Yes, my water. There’s been powdery s--- in it at least twice now."
In a Google search on September 19, Benjamin allegedly looked up "Watching someone you love die."
Benjamin Carpenter Faces Homicide Charges
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged Benjamin with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. He was arrested on the morning of November 17 by the West Allis Police Department.
The other woman's identity has not been revealed, instead going by AMV. Benjamin is being held on a $500,000 bond. There is no known plea information yet.
Erica was a health practitioner who gained local fame in 2020 for planning her own marathon after the pandemic caused the one she was training for to get canceled. She was labeled a "crafts enthusiast" who balanced her love for indoor and outdoor activities.
"Her ability to cherish every moment, whether it be a day in the city, the woods, on the lake, or a quiet night at home, made her a joy to be around," read her online tribute.