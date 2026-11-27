Their alleged differences are understood to have intensified in recent weeks, following rumored disagreements over the treatment of Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36, and concerns about the Queen's workload compared with that of her husband King Charles, 78.

A royal insider said: "There is growing apprehension within royal circles that the Christmas gathering at Sandringham could become an exceptionally uncomfortable affair if the new feud between Camilla and Anne continues to deteriorate.

"The last thing anyone wants is for their personal differences to dominate the festivities, but there are fears it is threatening to ruin the holiday season for the royals.

"Consideration is already being given to how their interactions might be kept to a minimum in the festive period without making the situation painfully obvious to everyone else.

"Neither woman is particularly inclined to surrender ground when she feels strongly about something. They both have deeply entrenched opinions about how the royal family should operate, and that makes finding any meaningful compromise extraordinarily difficult.

"Charles finds himself in an unenviable position because he is caught between his loyalty to his wife and his affection and respect for his sister. He should be looking forward to a restful Christmas rather than worrying about maintaining peace between two of the most important women in his life.

"There is a genuine fear that even a relatively innocuous conversation over the Christmas period could reignite their disagreements. With everything Charles is already dealing with, the prospect of having to referee another family dispute is something those around him are particularly anxious to avoid."