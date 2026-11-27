EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla's 'New Royal Feud Threatening to Ruin Christmas'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is said to be embroiled in a renewed feud with Princess Anne that allegedly threatens to overshadow Christmas at Sandringham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Camilla, 79, and Anne, 76, are understood to have endured a complicated relationship stretching back more than five decades, which insiders say has now come to a head and is threatening to ruin the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering.
Camilla and Anne's Feud Threatens Sandringham Christmas
Their alleged differences are understood to have intensified in recent weeks, following rumored disagreements over the treatment of Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36, and concerns about the Queen's workload compared with that of her husband King Charles, 78.
A royal insider said: "There is growing apprehension within royal circles that the Christmas gathering at Sandringham could become an exceptionally uncomfortable affair if the new feud between Camilla and Anne continues to deteriorate.
"The last thing anyone wants is for their personal differences to dominate the festivities, but there are fears it is threatening to ruin the holiday season for the royals.
"Consideration is already being given to how their interactions might be kept to a minimum in the festive period without making the situation painfully obvious to everyone else.
"Neither woman is particularly inclined to surrender ground when she feels strongly about something. They both have deeply entrenched opinions about how the royal family should operate, and that makes finding any meaningful compromise extraordinarily difficult.
"Charles finds himself in an unenviable position because he is caught between his loyalty to his wife and his affection and respect for his sister. He should be looking forward to a restful Christmas rather than worrying about maintaining peace between two of the most important women in his life.
"There is a genuine fear that even a relatively innocuous conversation over the Christmas period could reignite their disagreements. With everything Charles is already dealing with, the prospect of having to referee another family dispute is something those around him are particularly anxious to avoid."
Princess Anne's Concerns Over Beatrice and Eugenie's Royal Exclusion
Anne is understood to be particularly unhappy about the perceived exclusion of her nieces – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – from royal occasions, believing they should not suffer the consequences of the controversies surrounding their parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, due to the scandal that erupted over the ex-couple's longstanding relationship with serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The princess is also understood to have questioned whether Camilla is providing sufficient support to Charles as he balances his constitutional responsibilities with ongoing cancer treatment.
Anne married the equestrian Mark Phillips, 78, in 1973, before divorcing him in 1992 and marrying the retired naval officer Timothy Laurence, 71, later that year.
Despite the passage of more than half a century, she and Camilla are said to be finding it increasingly difficult to conceal their differences behind the scenes.
Anne's longstanding reputation for forthrightness and dedication to royal duties is also said to have contributed to her willingness to challenge Camilla over matters she considers detrimental to her brother's welfare.
Camilla and Anne Clash Over Royal Duty and Loyalty
A palace source added: "The difficulty with Camilla and Anne is that their differences extend far beyond the usual family disagreements. They have fundamentally different ideas about duty, loyalty, and what is expected of someone occupying such a prominent position within the monarchy.
"Anne has always been fiercely protective of Charles, and seeing him maintain such a demanding schedule while dealing with his health problems has made her particularly sensitive to anything she perceives as a lack of support from Camilla.
"Camilla, however, feels she has earned the right to determine how she balances her public responsibilities with her private life and how she handles advising Charles on his duties.
"She understandably resents the suggestion that Anne should be dictating how she conducts herself as Queen or as Charles's wife."
King Charles Faces Christmas Peacekeeping Battle
The palace source continued: "Christmas at Sandringham is supposed to provide an opportunity for the royal family to put institutional pressures aside and enjoy one another's company, but that becomes considerably more difficult when there are so many unresolved grievances.
"Charles would dearly love everyone to observe a festive truce, but the concern is that decades of complicated personal history and more recent disagreements could make even a temporary reconciliation difficult to achieve.
"The greatest fear is that Charles could end up spending Christmas trying to manage competing personalities rather than enjoying the peaceful family celebration he desperately wants."