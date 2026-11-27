EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Barely Notice' New Tax Agreement Due to Huge Wealth
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
King Charles is unlikely to feel the financial impact of Britain's new mansion tax after agreeing to pay the levy despite being legally exempt, with his substantial royal income dwarfing the anticipated cost, RadarOnline.com has reported.
The monarch, 78, has agreed to pay the government's High Value Council Tax Surcharge, which will come into force in April 2028 and affect English properties valued at more than £2million ($2.6million.) The decision comes amid negotiations over which royal residences should be subject to the additional charges.
King's $32.9M Income Shields Him From 'Mansion Tax'
According to government estimates, "fewer than 1% of properties in England are expected to be above the £2million threshold."
The surcharge, originally outlined last year by the then chancellor Rachel Reeves, 47, will operate across four bands, with annual charges ranging from £2,500 ($3,282) to £7,500 ($9.845.)
For Charles, however, the additional expense represents a fraction of his annual income, with the Duchy of Lancaster providing him with £25.2million ($32.93million) this year alone.
A palace source claimed: "Charles will barely notice the financial impact of this new tax agreement. When you consider the enormous income he receives from the Duchy of Lancaster, these additional charges represent a tiny fraction of his annual earnings.
"For most homeowners, an extra tax bill running into thousands of pounds would be a significant expense, but for the King it is hardly going to make a dent in his finances.
"The financial implications are arguably less important than the public perception of the monarchy's tax arrangements."
The insider noted, "Agreeing to pay voluntarily allows Charles to demonstrate a willingness to contribute, without making any meaningful sacrifice in terms of his huge personal wealth or lifestyle.
"The more contentious issue will be determining exactly which royal properties should be liable for these charges."
Secret Palace Talks Over Which Estates Pay Up
The monarchy has also benefited from a substantial increase in the Sovereign Grant, which finances official royal duties and the maintenance of occupied royal palaces.
Despite the relatively modest financial implications for Charles, negotiations are reportedly taking place behind the scenes over which properties will qualify for the surcharge.
Courtiers are understood to be arguing that only Sandringham House, the monarch's privately owned country estate in Norfolk, should be liable under the English scheme.
Sources said Charles had indicated his willingness to pay the tax voluntarily, consistent with his efforts to improve transparency surrounding royal finances.
Royal Tax Bills Exposed as Prince William Pays $9.2M
Although the monarch is not legally required to pay tax, Charles has voluntarily contributed to the public purse and disclosed certain expenses through the royal family's annual financial reports.
The accounts for 2024-'25 revealed £1.9million ($2.5million) had been spent on "rates and council tax."
His eldest son, Prince William, 44, also voluntarily pays income tax on his earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall.
In May 2026, the Prince of Wales disclosed his annual income tax bill for the first time, revealing that he pays approximately £7million ($9.2million) a year.
Scottish Councils Threaten Triple and Quadruple Tax Hikes
Meanwhile, Charles could face considerably higher property charges in Scotland, where local authorities have introduced or proposed substantial increases in council tax premiums on second homes.
Aberdeenshire Council introduced a 200% second-home premium in September, potentially leaving Balmoral Castle liable for three times the standard council tax rate.
Edinburgh City Council is also set to introduce a 300% premium, potentially increasing the charge applicable to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to four times the standard rate.
Jack Middleton, the Scottish parliament member representing Aberdeen Central, has written to Charles seeking clarification about his tax arrangements concerning the two Scottish residences.
Middleton told the Herald that he had approached the monarch "in good faith" and was seeking "clarity" over the payments applicable to both properties.