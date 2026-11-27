The monarch, 78, has agreed to pay the government's High Value Council Tax Surcharge, which will come into force in April 2028 and affect English properties valued at more than £2million ($2.6million.) The decision comes amid negotiations over which royal residences should be subject to the additional charges.

King Charles is unlikely to feel the financial impact of Britain's new mansion tax after agreeing to pay the levy despite being legally exempt, with his substantial royal income dwarfing the anticipated cost, RadarOnline.com has reported.

According to government estimates, "fewer than 1% of properties in England are expected to be above the £2million threshold."

The surcharge, originally outlined last year by the then chancellor Rachel Reeves, 47, will operate across four bands, with annual charges ranging from £2,500 ($3,282) to £7,500 ($9.845.)

For Charles, however, the additional expense represents a fraction of his annual income, with the Duchy of Lancaster providing him with £25.2million ($32.93million) this year alone.

A palace source claimed: "Charles will barely notice the financial impact of this new tax agreement. When you consider the enormous income he receives from the Duchy of Lancaster, these additional charges represent a tiny fraction of his annual earnings.

"For most homeowners, an extra tax bill running into thousands of pounds would be a significant expense, but for the King it is hardly going to make a dent in his finances.

"The financial implications are arguably less important than the public perception of the monarchy's tax arrangements."

The insider noted, "Agreeing to pay voluntarily allows Charles to demonstrate a willingness to contribute, without making any meaningful sacrifice in terms of his huge personal wealth or lifestyle.

"The more contentious issue will be determining exactly which royal properties should be liable for these charges."