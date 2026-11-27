Trump pardoned two West Virginia-raised turkeys named Freedom and Feathers, raised by farmers Scott and Becky Reichel of Fort Seybert.

Only Freedom appeared at the ceremony; Feathers ran into the bushes beforehand, prompting Trump to acknowledge the bird’s disappearance.

After someone responded, "In the bushes," Trump decided both birds would receive a pardon. "But we'll give Feathers a pardon also, right? I think we better – we'll give them both," the president said.

He was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump announced that both turkeys would receive a full pardon and travel to Texas A&M University’s Poultry Center.

He joked that the turkeys "will cheer on as the Aggies win games, game after game after game."

The 2026 ceremony marked the 79th presidential Thanksgiving turkey pardon; the annual tradition became established under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.