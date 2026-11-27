Trump Begs Reporters for Answers Following Midterm Losses as He Jokes 'Somebody Please Explain It to Me' During White House Speech
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump appeared perplexed by the results of the 2026 midterm elections, questioning how Republicans suffered significant losses after he won West Virginia by a wide margin in the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
What is traditionally a lighthearted presidential holiday event also turned political as Trump touted his administration's accomplishments, discussed White House renovations, and expressed frustration over his party's losses.
Turkey Pardons
Trump pardoned two West Virginia-raised turkeys named Freedom and Feathers, raised by farmers Scott and Becky Reichel of Fort Seybert.
Only Freedom appeared at the ceremony; Feathers ran into the bushes beforehand, prompting Trump to acknowledge the bird’s disappearance.
After someone responded, "In the bushes," Trump decided both birds would receive a pardon. "But we'll give Feathers a pardon also, right? I think we better – we'll give them both," the president said.
He was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump announced that both turkeys would receive a full pardon and travel to Texas A&M University’s Poultry Center.
He joked that the turkeys "will cheer on as the Aggies win games, game after game after game."
The 2026 ceremony marked the 79th presidential Thanksgiving turkey pardon; the annual tradition became established under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.
Trump Begs for Answers
Trump shifted from the Thanksgiving celebration to politics, revisiting the Republican Party's performance in the November 3 midterm elections.
He brought up his 2024 victory in West Virginia, where he defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by approximately 45 percentage points.
"We won West Virginia by 45 points, at least I did when I was on the ballot. I don't know what happened. I won it by a lot,” Trump said.
He then asked for an explanation of what went wrong for Republicans.
"I don't know what the h-ll happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me," the 80-year-old asked. The remarks came after Democrats made significant gains and took control of both chambers of Congress.
Trump had spent much of his recent messaging promoting his administration’s economic record and urging support for Republican candidates.
Administration Accomplishments and Ballroom
During the ceremony, Trump also praised his administration, claiming the country had experienced an exceptional period under his leadership.
He discussed the stock market, military investments, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and data centers, while promoting the construction of the new White House ballroom.
He suggested next year's turkey-pardoning ceremony could take place inside the ballroom.
Thanksgiving Is More Expensive Than Last Year
Thanksgiving dinner is more expensive in 2026 than it was last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.
The average cost of a traditional holiday meal for 10 people is estimated at $58.63, representing a 6 percent increase from 2025, or approximately $5.86 per person.