California Woman Says UPS Driver Was 'Out of Line!' After Watching CCTV Footage. He Allegedly Had Everything He Needed to Open the Gate
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
A California woman is calling out a UPS driver after security footage appeared to show him throwing multiple packages over her father's closed gate, despite allegedly having been given the access codes needed to enter the property, RadarOnline.com reports.
Tamara, who posted the footage on TikTok under @muvaofthebabylalas, accused the delivery worker of mishandling the parcels and questioned why he did not use the available gate access. Her complaint sparked criticism from viewers, although the reason behind the driver's actions remains unclear.
Tamara Says the UPS Driver Had the Gate Code and Master Code
Tamara shared the surveillance footage on November 17, alongside a pointed message about the delivery. "Now, UPS, who are y'all hiring?" she wrote, before describing the driver's behavior as "OUT OF LINE!"
She also claimed the household had provided both the regular gate code and the master code, giving the driver the information needed to access the property.
Explaining their usual delivery arrangements in the comments, Tamara wrote, "FYI: We make sure that we leave the gate code instructions in every order as we do have the UPS app."
She further claimed that previous UPS drivers had successfully used the codes without encountering any problems. However, the footage does not establish whether the driver attempted to enter the code or whether there was an access issue during this particular delivery.
CCTV Shows the Driver Throwing Multiple Packages Over the Gate
The surveillance video shows a UPS truck parked outside the property's closed metal gate. One parcel is already lying on the ground inside the entrance when the recording begins.
The driver subsequently picks up another package and throws it over the barrier. He then returns to his vehicle, retrieves a third parcel, and tosses that over as well.
Another worker wearing a high-visibility yellow vest is present during the delivery but does not appear to handle the packages.
After dropping off the parcels, the driver takes out his phone and photographs the delivery before heading back to the truck. The footage does not show what the packages contained or establish whether anything inside was damaged.
Viewers Question the Driver's Package-Handling Methods
The footage prompted a wave of reactions, with viewers questioning the driver's approach and offering theories about what might have prompted his behavior.
"Wow, he seems mad at the world," one person commented.
Another suggested the presence of the second worker might have contributed to the situation, writing, "He's annoyed of having a helper so he's taking it out on the boxes; they just happen to be yours."
Others questioned whether delivery schedules were putting pressure on the driver. "He is timed for every second that he is not in that truck," one commenter speculated.
Several viewers were particularly critical of how the parcels were thrown. "Wait, wait, forget about the gate code... the way he throws the box like HE DOES NOT LIKE HIS JOB!!!" another wrote.
One person also pointed to the second worker's apparent reaction, commenting, "Even the helper can't believe it."
Delivery Drivers Also Weigh In on the Viral Footage
Some commenters identifying themselves as delivery workers also expressed disapproval of the driver's handling of the parcels.
One person claiming to work for UPS acknowledged that the packages could have been handled differently.
"Now, as a UPS driver, I won't lie, that's a little harsh the way he's throwing them, like that he could have walked up to the gate and just dropped them over," the commenter wrote.
Another person identifying themselves as a delivery driver was more forceful in their criticism.
"This disgusts me! At no point should we be throwing or damaging anyone's packages," they commented.
They added, "I don't care if a gate code was provided or not. We have been trained on how to handle these types of situations and this ain't it!"
While Tamara maintains that the driver had the necessary access information, the footage does not explain why he chose to throw the parcels over the gate. The California Post reported that it contacted UPS for comment, but no company response addressing this particular delivery was included in its coverage.