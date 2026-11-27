He has now been indicted on two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Responding to the allegations against her father when they first emerged, the Duchess said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

"In 2018 (later amended to 2019), a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed they received the correspondence Meghan referred to in January 2019, and a spokesperson for the Duchess said she had misremembered the year.