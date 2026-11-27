EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Keep Children Offline' As Her Father is Indicted on Abuse Charges
Nov. 27 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be petrified of allowing her children online after her estranged father was indicted on two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, has previously expressed distress over the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr., 82, a retired Hollywood lighting director who is being held in custody in Florida.
Secret 2019 Police Letter Revealed Amid Shock Charges
He has now been indicted on two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
Responding to the allegations against her father when they first emerged, the Duchess said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.
"In 2018 (later amended to 2019), a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
The Metropolitan Police later confirmed they received the correspondence Meghan referred to in January 2019, and a spokesperson for the Duchess said she had misremembered the year.
Meghan Markle Imposes Strict Digital Blackout on Royal Kids
The criminal proceedings against her father have raised fresh questions about how the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, 42, will approach protecting their children – Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five – as the case attracts international attention.
A source claimed: "Meghan's overriding priority in circumstances like these is protecting Archie and Lilibet from the fallout of allegations that have absolutely nothing to do with them.
"She is getting set to keep her children away from social media and limit their digital access so they don't see news about her father before she can properly explain it and before she thinks they are ready. Children should never have to contend with the consequences of allegations involving adult members of their extended family.
"Keeping them offline would be one way of shielding them from intrusive commentary and potentially distressing material as they grow older."
FBI Storage Raid and Ankle Monitor Breach Exposed
Federal prosecutors allege Markle Sr. knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material in the form of photographic negatives that had been transported through interstate or international commerce.
FBI agents searched two Los Angeles storage facilities he had rented since 2008, recovering approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, negatives, and books.
Prosecutors allege that some of the material involved children under the age of 12.
Markle Sr. was arrested on November 6 and initially released before being returned to custody after allegedly removing his electronic monitoring device four days later.
A judge subsequently ordered his detention and a psychiatric evaluation after determining that he had violated the conditions of his pretrial release.
Magistrate Judge Lindsay S. Griffin ruled last week Markle Sr. was mentally competent to stand trial following an assessment by a court-appointed psychiatrist.
Half-Brother's Bombshell Tip Triggers Foreign Probe
The retired lighting director is also the subject of a separate investigation in the Philippines, where authorities are examining allegations concerning the possession and intended distribution of child sexual abuse material.
The Philippine investigation followed allegations that illicit material had been discovered at his former residence, where he had lived until earlier this year.
The Duchess's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., alerted police after claiming to have discovered "hundreds, if not thousands" of images.
Philippine authorities are continuing to investigate the complaints.
Markle Sr. has denied the allegations.