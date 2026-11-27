A Charleston, South Carolina, server is questioning whether she should confront customers who leave disappointing tips after seemingly pleasant interactions, RadarOnline.com reports. Gabby Kozlowski, who shares videos on TikTok as @gabbykozlowski, said one diner spent much of the evening chatting with her before leaving just $5 on a $55 bill. The October 3 TikTok video captured Kozlowski's frustration after the customer asked how to change the highlighted 25% tip option on the payment tablet. Rather than increasing the gratuity, however, he selected a custom amount that left her questioning whether something about her service had fallen short.

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Gabby Kozlowski Thought the Customer Was Going to Leave a Bigger Tip

Source: GABBYKOZLOWSKI/ TIKTOK The server thought the diner was going to leave a bigger tip

Kozlowski shared the encounter after completing a double shift, opening her video by asking fellow servers for advice. She described the customer as someone who had been "chatting me up all night, super giggly, super haha." When she presented the payment tablet, the 25% tip option was already highlighted. However, the diner asked, "How do I change this?" Kozlowski initially interpreted the question as a sign that he intended to leave an even larger gratuity. "And I was like, oh, perfect. He's gonna tip me more," she recalled. She then explained how he could select the custom option and enter his preferred amount. The customer ultimately left $5 on the $55 bill, which worked out to approximately 9%.

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The Server Wanted to Ask Whether Something Was Wrong With Her Service

Source: NEGLEY STOCKMAN/ UNSPLASH The customer asked how to change the suggested 25% tip

The relatively small gratuity left Kozlowski wondering whether the customer had been dissatisfied with his experience. "And I so, so badly wanted to say, was there an issue with the service?" she admitted. The server explained that she had found herself wanting to ask similar questions on previous occasions but had always held back. "I've never said that to a table before," she said. Kozlowski did not claim to have confronted the diner. Instead, she wanted to hear whether other restaurant workers had ever challenged customers about tips they considered insufficient.

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Kozlowski Asked Other Servers Whether They Had Confronted Customers

Source: CHARLESDELUVIO/ UNSPLASH Gabby Kozlowski said she wanted to ask whether something was wrong with her service

Kozlowski directed her question toward fellow hospitality workers, asking whether they had ever approached a table after receiving a disappointing gratuity. "Have you ever done that? To a table who you felt did not tip you appropriately?" she asked. She also wanted to know whether speaking up had resulted in a bigger tip or created problems with management. "Did they give you more money? Did you get in trouble?" she questioned. Although Kozlowski remained uncertain about whether she would ever take that step, she made clear that she wanted to understand how other servers handled similar situations. "I don't know if I ever will do it," she said. "Like, I just, I need to know."

Viewers Debate Whether Servers Should Question Customers About Tips

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Source: GABBYKOZLOWSKI/ TIKTOK The server turned to other workers to ask if they had ever confronted a customer over a low tip