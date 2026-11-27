A Nashville woman says she was left embarrassed after Southwest Airlines removed her from an upgraded seat she had paid for, with staff allegedly citing the airline's "Customer of Size" policy. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Sarah, who posts on TikTok as @saraharasarah, described the incident in a video that has attracted more than one million views. She said she had checked in 24 hours before her direct flight from Nashville to Long Beach, California, and paid extra for front-row aisle seat 1D. However, when she arrived at the gate, an employee handed her a paper boarding pass assigning her seat 24F instead.

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Sarah Says Southwest Changed Her Seat Without Warning

Source: @saraharasarah/TikTok Sarah said that her seat was changed due to Southwest's customer of size policy

Sarah recalled asking the gate agent why her original assignment had been changed. According to her account, the employee explained that the decision was connected to Southwest's Customer of Size policy. "It's for your comfort," the agent allegedly told her. Sarah said she initially believed the employee was referring to another passenger. She explained that she had no problem sitting beside someone who needed additional space and wanted to keep the seat she had purchased. However, she claimed the agent told her the flight was full and there were no other available seats in the front section. She was then directed to contact customer service.

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Flight Attendant's Explanation Leaves Passenger Embarrassed

Source: @saraharasarah/TikTok, Ismail Mohamed - SoviLe/Unsplash Sarah said that the flight attendant told her that they cannot accomodate a person of size on certain seats

Sarah said she continued down the jet bridge and approached a flight attendant to see whether another seat was available. "Hey, I was in 1D; I paid for 1D. My seat got moved. Do you have any other seats? Because now I'm in 24F," she recalled telling the employee. The attendant reportedly found her a seat in row 16. Sarah then questioned why she had been removed from the first row. "That's weird, because those armrests don't move, so we don't accommodate a person of size in those seats," the attendant allegedly explained. As Sarah walked past her original seat, she noticed other passengers occupying the first row. "The realization dawns on me. Oh, it's me," she said, describing when she understood that the policy had been applied to her.

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Southwest's Customer of Size Policy Explained

Source: Foesaken Films/Unsplash Southwest Airlines said that a passenger who encroaches beyond the armrest should purchase an additional seat in advance

Southwest's published policy states that passengers who encroach on neighboring seats may be required to occupy two adjacent seats. The airline considers the armrest the definitive boundary between seats and recommends purchasing an additional seat in advance when necessary. According to the airline's guidelines, passengers who need an additional seat but have not purchased one may receive a complimentary adjacent seat if space is available. Their original seat assignment may change, including to a lower seating category. If adjacent seating is unavailable, Southwest says it may rebook the passenger on another flight. The airline also provides specific refund conditions for customers who purchase an additional seat in advance. Eligibility generally requires the flight to depart with at least one open seat, with refund requests submitted within 90 days of travel. Southwest's published aircraft specifications also show that bulkhead armrest configurations vary by aircraft type, rather than being identical across its entire fleet.

Passenger Files Complaint and Requests Refund

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Source: @saraharasarah/TikTok, Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash Sarah revealed that she filed a complaint and requested a refund for her upgrade