U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner faced criticism after sharing a Thanksgiving message celebrating family, with social media users bringing up his controversial criminal history involving his sister and brother-in-law. RadarOnline.com reports.

The father of Jared Kushner and father-in-law of Ivanka Trump posted the holiday greeting Thursday on his official X account, @USAmbFrance.

"Family is the most important thing in our lives," he wrote. "Seryl and I hope that you spend Thanksgiving with those closest to you, as we count our blessings for our children and our grandchildren. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Rather than focusing on the holiday wishes, several commenters brought up Kushner's past conviction in a federal case involving an attempt to intimidate relatives who were cooperating with investigators.