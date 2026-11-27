Jared Kushner's Father Sparks Backlash With Thanksgiving Message About Family Amid His Own Notorious Past: 'Are Your Sister and Brother-in-Law Coming?'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner faced criticism after sharing a Thanksgiving message celebrating family, with social media users bringing up his controversial criminal history involving his sister and brother-in-law. RadarOnline.com reports.
The father of Jared Kushner and father-in-law of Ivanka Trump posted the holiday greeting Thursday on his official X account, @USAmbFrance.
"Family is the most important thing in our lives," he wrote. "Seryl and I hope that you spend Thanksgiving with those closest to you, as we count our blessings for our children and our grandchildren. Happy Thanksgiving!"
Rather than focusing on the holiday wishes, several commenters brought up Kushner's past conviction in a federal case involving an attempt to intimidate relatives who were cooperating with investigators.
Critics Question Family Feud After Thanksgiving Post
Kushner's message prompted users to reference his history with his sister, Esther Schulder, and her husband, William Schulder.
"Are your sister and brother-in-law coming to Thanksgiving dinner?" one commenter asked.
Another described the post as a "first-class parody."
The criticism centered on Kushner's 2005 guilty plea to federal offenses that included tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions. He was sentenced to two years in prison and served 14 months.
Conviction Stemmed from Witness-Tampering Scheme
The case involved Kushner's efforts to stop his brother-in-law from cooperating with federal prosecutors.
According to accounts of the case, Kushner arranged for a sex worker to seduce William Schulder in a New Jersey motel room. He then had the encounter secretly recorded and sent the footage to his sister in an attempt to intimidate the couple.
Before reporting to prison, Kushner wrote to his sister seeking forgiveness for his actions.
"What I did as an act of revenge was wrong in every way," he wrote. "How did I let hatred invade my heart and guide my actions?"
Trump Later Pardoned Kushner
President Donald Trump granted Kushner a full pardon in December 2020, clearing the way for the former businessman to return to public life without the federal conviction remaining in place.
Trump later nominated him to represent the United States in France and Monaco. Kushner assumed the ambassadorial position in 2025.
His appointment also brought renewed attention to his previous criticism of government ethics officials. In a 2018 interview, he referred to watchdogs as "jerks" who "can't get a real job."
Ambassador's Remarks Have Drawn Diplomatic Criticism
Kushner's diplomatic role has brought further controversy. In August 2025, he published an open letter in The Wall Street Journal criticizing France's response to antisemitism.
His comments prompted a response from the French government, which summoned the ambassador. According to published reports, Kushner did not attend the meeting.
French President Emmanuel Macron subsequently addressed the dispute during an interview with CBS' Face the Nation, saying the ambassador's approach was inappropriate.
"Either you are a person who wants to speak freely, fine," Macron said. "If you are a diplomat, you have to follow the rules of diplomacy."