According to government records, the significant sum was deposited into a National Park Service (NPS) account in September. The documents didn't state who the money came from or what it would go toward.

The Trump administration is under scrutiny after a report alleged the government received a $300million donation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump administration has reportedly used the NPS account's funds on D.C. projects.

"Our parks and public lands have been underfunded for decades, and there are many genuinely urgent projects in need of funding across the country," Center for Western Priorities Executive Director Aaron Weiss told the publication at the time. "Instead, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is determined to divert millions of dollars to projects that President Trump can see out his window."

Additionally, the Trump administration has reportedly used $67million or more of national park visitors' entry fees.

Despite initially being in the NPS account, the funds have allegedly been used to build Donald Trump 's White House ballroom, upgrade the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool , and similar projects, according to The New York Times.

Since Trump took office, $790million has been deposited into the NPS account.

$330million came from a fundraiser the Trump administration launched to raise money for ballroom construction . The donors included companies like Apple, Nvidia, the Adelson Family Foundation, Microsoft and Palantir, among others.

Before 2025, the NPS bank account received around $ 100million annually, but records show that since Trump took office in 2025, $790million has been deposited.

Following the report, critics on social media had questions about where the money came from.

One person on X wrote, "This is just too much – someone, some entity, some country – donated $300 MILLION to Trump!!!!" and a second user added, "Just a quiet $300 million donation from persons unknown..."

Another person alleged, "This is par for the Trump course. Outlandish corruption on a daily basis."

A fourth critic called for a potential investigation into the donation, claiming, "The congressional oversight committee has a duty and a legitimate legislative purpose to find out what government entity donated 300 million to Donald Trump for the safety of US national security!"

The White House has yet to publicly comment on the report.

However, Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the department that manages the NPS, claimed, "President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation’s capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country."