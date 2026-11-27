Trump Administration Slammed by Critics After $300M Donation to National Park Service Is Used for D.C. Renovation Projects
Nov. 27 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
The Trump administration is under scrutiny after a report alleged the government received a $300million donation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to government records, the significant sum was deposited into a National Park Service (NPS) account in September. The documents didn't state who the money came from or what it would go toward.
Trump Admin Reportedly Used Funds on D.C. Projects
Despite initially being in the NPS account, the funds have allegedly been used to build Donald Trump's White House ballroom, upgrade the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and similar projects, according to The New York Times.
Additionally, the Trump administration has reportedly used $67million or more of national park visitors' entry fees.
"Our parks and public lands have been underfunded for decades, and there are many genuinely urgent projects in need of funding across the country," Center for Western Priorities Executive Director Aaron Weiss told the publication at the time. "Instead, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is determined to divert millions of dollars to projects that President Trump can see out his window."
Account Deposits Surged to $790Million Since Trump Took Office
Before 2025, the NPS bank account received around $ 100million annually, but records show that since Trump took office in 2025, $790million has been deposited.
$330million came from a fundraiser the Trump administration launched to raise money for ballroom construction. The donors included companies like Apple, Nvidia, the Adelson Family Foundation, Microsoft and Palantir, among others.
Trump Administration Faces Backlash Online
Following the report, critics on social media had questions about where the money came from.
One person on X wrote, "This is just too much – someone, some entity, some country – donated $300 MILLION to Trump!!!!" and a second user added, "Just a quiet $300 million donation from persons unknown..."
Another person alleged, "This is par for the Trump course. Outlandish corruption on a daily basis."
A fourth critic called for a potential investigation into the donation, claiming, "The congressional oversight committee has a duty and a legitimate legislative purpose to find out what government entity donated 300 million to Donald Trump for the safety of US national security!"
The White House has yet to publicly comment on the report.
However, Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the department that manages the NPS, claimed, "President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation’s capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country."
Watchdog Lawyer Questioned Potential Conflicts of Interest
The publication first heard about the donation from Tony Irish. The lawyer worked at the Interior Department for 18 years, but now is senior counsel at Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER).
PEER works to "defend government employees, including whistleblowers, free of charge," per its website.
Irish raised concerns about the lack of information regarding the donation.
"Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?" the lawyer asked. "We just don’t know, because of the lack of transparency."