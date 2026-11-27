When Is the Best Time to Go on an African Safari?
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET
If you visit the same safari park at different times of the year, your experience can change a lot. Some African safari tours might let you see elephants gathered around a waterhole, while others may offer lush green landscapes, many birds, and fewer tourists.
The time of year can change your safari experience. So, when is the best time to go? It depends on which animals you want to see, the weather you prefer, and your budget.
What Is the Best Time of Year for an African Safari?
Many people visit safari destinations during the dry season. Animals often gather at rivers and waterholes, making them easier to find. With less vegetation in some areas, it’s also easier to spot wildlife.
However, the rainy season can also be a good time for a safari. You can still see animals, enjoy greener scenery, and sometimes find fewer crowds.
The best month for a safari varies by location. Different parks have their own weather and wildlife patterns, so it’s a good idea to check the conditions at the park you want to visit.
What Changes Between the Dry and Rainy Seasons?
Each season offers a different experience. When choosing your dates, consider whether you want to focus on wildlife or enjoy a greener landscape.
Dry Season: Easier Wildlife Viewing
During the dry months, animals often move to rivers and waterholes. This makes them easier to see.
Grass is also shorter in many areas, which gives you a better view during game drives.
However, popular parks can be crowded during this time. Some places may be dusty, and accommodation can cost more.
Rainy Season: Greener Landscapes and Fewer Crowds
Rain brings fresh grass, green trees, and more water to the landscape. Many safari areas are also great for seeing different bird species during this season.
During the rainy months, some parks have fewer visitors and some lodges offer lower prices.
The downside is that heavy rain can make roads hard to use. Tall grass and thick cover can also make it harder to spot animals.
When Should You Go for Different Safari Experiences?
People go on safari for different reasons. Some want to see big animals, while others are interested in animal migrations or photography.
For Big Wildlife Sightings
If you want to see animals like elephants, lions, and giraffes, the dry season is a good choice.
Guides can often find animals near water sources, but there’s no guarantee since wild animals move freely.
For the Great Migration
The Great Migration is an annual event, and vast herds roam the Serengeti and Maasai Mara ecosystems throughout the year.
River crossings usually happen between July and October, depending on rainfall and animal activity.
To see a certain part of the migration, check where the herds are likely to be during your travel dates.
For Photography and Birdwatching
The rainy season can offer green scenery, dramatic skies, and lighting that photographers often enjoy.
It’s also a great time for birdwatching in many places, with the bonus of seeing seasonal birds.
On the other hand, during the dry months, it may be easier to get close to larger animals in open areas.
Does Safari Season Affect the Cost of Your Trip?
Yes, the season can affect how much you pay for a safari.
Accommodation and travel costs are often higher during busy months. Some lodges lower their prices during quieter times.
Before booking, compare different African safari tours to see how prices, accommodation, and included activities change between seasons.
Don’t choose a trip just because it’s the cheapest. Make sure park entry fees, meals, transport, and game drives are included.
If the weather affects your planned activities, a cheaper package might not be the best choice.
Conclusion
There isn’t one best season for an African safari. It depends on what you want. Wildlife is often easier to see in the dry months, but the rainy season can mean fewer people and greener scenery. A greener landscape can also attract more wildlife. Choose your travel dates based on your interests and the conditions at your destination.