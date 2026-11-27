If you visit the same safari park at different times of the year, your experience can change a lot. Some African safari tours might let you see elephants gathered around a waterhole, while others may offer lush green landscapes, many birds, and fewer tourists.

The time of year can change your safari experience. So, when is the best time to go? It depends on which animals you want to see, the weather you prefer, and your budget.

What Is the Best Time of Year for an African Safari?

Many people visit safari destinations during the dry season. Animals often gather at rivers and waterholes, making them easier to find. With less vegetation in some areas, it’s also easier to spot wildlife.

However, the rainy season can also be a good time for a safari. You can still see animals, enjoy greener scenery, and sometimes find fewer crowds.

The best month for a safari varies by location. Different parks have their own weather and wildlife patterns, so it’s a good idea to check the conditions at the park you want to visit.