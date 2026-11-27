EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars and the Blockbuster Roles They Turned Down
Nov. 26 2026, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Roles not taken have played a big part in many a Hollywood career.
See as RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.
John Travolta
For John [Travolta], life was like a box of chocolates upon deciding to do Pulp Fiction instead of 1994's Forrest Gump. As he explained: "If I didn't do something Tom Hanks did, then I did something else that was equally interesting or fun."
Claire Danes
After making Romeo + Juliet, Claire [Danes]' heart just couldn't go on to do the '97 hit Titanic. "Honestly, I had just made this romantic epic with Leo [DiCaprio] in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot, and I just didn't have it in me."
Jack Nicholson
It was an offer he could refuse. Thinking an Italian person would be a better fit for the lead, Jack [Nicholson] has no regrets about passing on 1972's The Godfather. "There were a lot of actors who could have played Michael, myself included, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone. I can't think of a better compliment to pay him."
Bette Midler
Though it was written for her, Bette [Midler] didn't feel 1992's Sister Act hit the right note. "I said: 'My fans don't want to see me in a wimple.' I don't know where I got that from. So Whoopi [Goldberg] did it and, of course, she made a fortune."
Al Pacino
He was offered the role of Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars, but the Oscar winner wasn't really feeling the script's force. "I didn't get it. I didn't know why I'd do it," divulges Pacino. "So I gave Harrison Ford his career! He owes me so big!"
Liam Neeson
When Liam [Neeson] was considered for 1995's GoldenEye, his future wife, Natasha Richardson, was shaken and stirred by the character's womanizing. "She said, 'If you play James Bond, we're not getting married.'" So, Pierce Brosnan got the part.
Sally Field
"Goldie really wanted me to do it," shares Sally [Field] of taking a pass on starring with Diane Keaton, Hawn and Bette Midler in 1996's The First Wives Club. "Maybe it would have been fun, but they were all so musical, and I'm not." Plus, "I have certain feelings that women are about so much more than just looking for a date or who's my next husband."
Michelle Pfeiffer
"I still can't watch Thelma & Louise," says Michelle [Pfeiffer], who turned down the iconic '91 pic to make Love Field. "It was a direct conflict, so it was one film or the other. It still kills me. You can't always do everything." But she did get an Oscar nod as a consolation.
Tom Selleck
"I didn't turn it down. CBS basically said, 'No, you can't do both,'" reveals Tom [Selleck] about losing the opportunity to play Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark because he had just landed the lead on Magnum, P.I. "But that show was the best thing that ever happened to me. I'm proud that I lived up to my contract."
Halle Berry
"I stupidly said no," admitted Halle [Berry] of turning down Sandra Bullock's part in 1994's runaway hit Speed. "But in my defense, when I read the script, the bus didn't leave the parking lot. I was like, 'No, no, no, no.' Then I see the movie and I'm like, 'Arrrghh.'"