John Travolta

For John [Travolta], life was like a box of chocolates upon deciding to do Pulp Fiction instead of 1994's Forrest Gump. As he explained: "If I didn't do something Tom Hanks did, then I did something else that was equally interesting or fun."

Claire Danes

After making Romeo + Juliet, Claire [Danes]' heart just couldn't go on to do the '97 hit Titanic. "Honestly, I had just made this romantic epic with Leo [DiCaprio] in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot, and I just didn't have it in me."