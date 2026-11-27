RadarOnline.com can reveal Fury, 38, who is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua , 37, in Cardiff, Wales, on December 11, outlined his grievances about Britain during an appearance on the podcast of the documentary maker Louis Theroux, 56.

Donald Trump is being mocked after receiving an unlikely endorsement from heavyweight boxer Tyson 'Gyspy King' Fury, who believes the US president could rescue Britain from its perceived decline – despite harboring ambitions to leave the planet himself.

Turning his attention to Trump, 80, he said: "I think he gets s--- done. He's a good businessman. If we had him in our country, well, your country, then you could do very well."

Fury said: "The UK is completely finished in my opinion."

The 6ft 9in fighter revealed he had relocated to the Isle of Man amid concerns about crime and his growing dissatisfaction with the country.

A Washington source told us: "Trump being championed as the answer to Britain's problems by a boxer who has already moved out of the country is a fairly extraordinary political endorsement and is leading to a lot of mockery and ridicule for Trump.

"There is something inherently comical about Fury presenting Trump as Britain's potential savior while admitting he would quite happily leave Earth altogether.

"His admiration for Trump appears to be rooted in his reputation as a businessman, but running a country is rather more complicated than negotiating a commercial deal.

"The irony is that Fury talks about money, fame and personal achievements being ultimately meaningless, yet seems to regard Trump's business success as one of his greatest qualifications for political leadership.

"It is difficult to imagine an endorsement that invites more satire – a multimillionaire heavyweight who likes dressing like a tramp, has ambitions to travel into space and thinks an American president holds the key to Britain's future."