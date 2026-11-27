EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Ridiculed After Being Backed by 'Gypsy King' Boxer
Nov. 26 2026, Published 8:08 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being mocked after receiving an unlikely endorsement from heavyweight boxer Tyson 'Gyspy King' Fury, who believes the US president could rescue Britain from its perceived decline – despite harboring ambitions to leave the planet himself.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Fury, 38, who is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua, 37, in Cardiff, Wales, on December 11, outlined his grievances about Britain during an appearance on the podcast of the documentary maker Louis Theroux, 56.
The 6ft 9in fighter revealed he had relocated to the Isle of Man amid concerns about crime and his growing dissatisfaction with the country.
Fury said: "The UK is completely finished in my opinion."
Turning his attention to Trump, 80, he said: "I think he gets s--- done. He's a good businessman. If we had him in our country, well, your country, then you could do very well."
Insiders Mock Bizarre Political Endorsement
A Washington source told us: "Trump being championed as the answer to Britain's problems by a boxer who has already moved out of the country is a fairly extraordinary political endorsement and is leading to a lot of mockery and ridicule for Trump.
"There is something inherently comical about Fury presenting Trump as Britain's potential savior while admitting he would quite happily leave Earth altogether.
"His admiration for Trump appears to be rooted in his reputation as a businessman, but running a country is rather more complicated than negotiating a commercial deal.
"The irony is that Fury talks about money, fame and personal achievements being ultimately meaningless, yet seems to regard Trump's business success as one of his greatest qualifications for political leadership.
"It is difficult to imagine an endorsement that invites more satire – a multimillionaire heavyweight who likes dressing like a tramp, has ambitions to travel into space and thinks an American president holds the key to Britain's future."
Heavyweight Plots Wild Space Trip After Ditching Britain
Fury's reference to Britain as "Theroux's country" rather than his own was particularly striking given the fighter's prominence in British sporting life and his decision to settle on an island in the Irish Sea.
The Isle of Man is a self-governing British crown dependency and is not part of the United Kingdom, although Britain is responsible for its defense and international representation.
Fury's enthusiasm for Trump was accompanied by revelations about an altogether more unusual ambition – traveling into space.
The boxer told Theroux he had dreamed of leaving Earth since childhood and had gone as far as putting down a deposit with Virgin Galactic, the commercial spaceflight company established by the British entrepreneur Richard Branson, 76.
Multimillionaire Claims Fame and Fortune Are 'Rubbish'
Yet for all his enthusiasm for expensive adventures and admiration for Trump's commercial acumen, Fury also expressed a remarkable degree of indifference towards the material rewards of his own success.
The heavyweight claimed to have accumulated hundreds of millions through his career but said he still took pleasure in dressing like a "tramp."
Rather than presenting his accumulated fortune as the principal measure of his success, Fury indicated he regarded the passing of time as a far more pressing concern.
He said: "All your achievements, all your goals, all your money, all your fame, it's all a load of rubbish, and time's fleeting. That's the most important thing."
Trump has long expressed admiration for heavyweight boxers, cultivating friendships with some of the sport's biggest names and hosting major fights at his Atlantic City casinos during the 1980s and 1990s. Among the fighters he has publicly praised is Mike Tyson, 60, whose career Trump supported during his rise to global prominence.
The president has also demonstrated an enthusiasm for combat sports more broadly, regularly attending Ultimate Fighting Championship events.