Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua Discharged from Hospital: Brit to Visit Dead Pals at Funeral Home After Cheating Death in Fatal Car Crash

The two-time heavyweight champion was travelling in a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria on Monday when it hit a stationary vehicle.

Joshua's mother Yeta Odusanya rushed to her son’s bedside following the tragedy with the pair paying their respects to his "departed friends" at a funeral home on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their repatriation to the U.K.

A statement from the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun said: "Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home.

"Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.

"Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident."