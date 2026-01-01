Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua Discharged from Hospital: Brit to Visit Dead Pals at Funeral Home After Cheating Death in Fatal Car Crash
Jan. 1 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital after cheating death in a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British fighter, 36, escaped with minor injuries while his two close pals and long-time members of his team Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami were killed instantly.
Escaping With 'Minor Injuries'
The two-time heavyweight champion was travelling in a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria on Monday when it hit a stationary vehicle.
Joshua's mother Yeta Odusanya rushed to her son’s bedside following the tragedy with the pair paying their respects to his "departed friends" at a funeral home on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their repatriation to the U.K.
A statement from the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun said: "Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home.
"Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.
"Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident."
Recovering At Home
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle in the fatal crash has also been discharged from hospital and is expected to be charged with reckless driving "within the next 48 hours", police sources in Nigeria have revealed.
The driver has also now been named as Kayode Adeniyi, 47, who has been a long standing member of Joshua's Nigerian logistics team when he visits the west African country.
Adeniyi was discharged from hospital in Lagos late on New Year's Eve and was driven two hours north to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, the region where Monday's fatal crash took place.
He was questioned for several hours and gave an official statement of what he says happened in the minutes leading up to the crash which left two of Joshua's closest friends dead.
Dash To Visit Late Pals
Ayodele was a long-time pal of Joshua's, serving as his personal trainer.
Ghami worked as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, another who has been part of "A.J.’s" team for several years.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on Instagram: "Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.
"Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course A.J. during this very difficult time."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday fans of the boxer had been led "beyond traumatized" and "ill" after a shockingly graphic video spread online showing the aftermath of the horror car smash.
The video appears to have been posted on major social media platforms, with its graphic nature flouting their terms of use.
One user said" "Anyone who watches this will have PTSD," while another shared they experienced a bout of "uncontrollable vomiting" after viewing the carnage.