EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua Fans 'In Danger of PTSD' After Viewing Ultra-Graphic Video of High-Speed Crash That Killed Two of Boxing Icon's Closest Pals

They were traveling at high speeds in an SUV when it smashed into a stationary truck, shortly after 11 am on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun on December 29.

The video, which has been seen by Radar but which we are not sharing here due to its extreme nature, appears to show one of Joshua's friends with his head totally mashed into his body.

One viewer of the video posted on an online forum: "SHOCKING: I have seen the full car crash video Anthony Joshua was in, and I suggest you please do not watch it. It was horrible and truly heartbreaking to see. It is still truly a miracle Anthony Joshua came out of it alive.

"The body of his friend can be seen, and it froze me; it was very gruesome. The car was obliterated, everything in pieces, and I mean EVERYTHING, and the only body left standing was Anthony Joshua."

"Sitting upright in the wreckage. With parts of cars... and other parts... surrounding him. This will take a toll on the poor guy, and I hope he pulls through. RIP to both of them and prayers and condolences to them and their families," the viewer concluded.