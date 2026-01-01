EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua Fans 'In Danger of PTSD' After Viewing Ultra-Graphic Video of High-Speed Crash That Killed Two of Boxing Icon's Closest Pals
Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Anthony Joshua fans have been left "beyond traumatized" and "ill" after a shockingly graphic video spread online showing the aftermath of the horror car smash that nearly killed the boxing champion – and left two of his best friends dead.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the clip was posted on the web after the fighter, 36, and his entourage were involved in a nightmarish car crash in Nigeria, which saw the British brawler seriously injured and killed his pals Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
Horror On The Highway
They were traveling at high speeds in an SUV when it smashed into a stationary truck, shortly after 11 am on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun on December 29.
The video, which has been seen by Radar but which we are not sharing here due to its extreme nature, appears to show one of Joshua's friends with his head totally mashed into his body.
One viewer of the video posted on an online forum: "SHOCKING: I have seen the full car crash video Anthony Joshua was in, and I suggest you please do not watch it. It was horrible and truly heartbreaking to see. It is still truly a miracle Anthony Joshua came out of it alive.
"The body of his friend can be seen, and it froze me; it was very gruesome. The car was obliterated, everything in pieces, and I mean EVERYTHING, and the only body left standing was Anthony Joshua."
"Sitting upright in the wreckage. With parts of cars... and other parts... surrounding him. This will take a toll on the poor guy, and I hope he pulls through. RIP to both of them and prayers and condolences to them and their families," the viewer concluded.
'I Got Quite the Fright'
Another user said: "Terrible sight seeing that man's brains mashed all across the road. They really should remove it out of respect for the families. It was so gruesome that I got quite a fright."
Others questioned who put the clip online, while viewers said cops should step in and have it removed.
One more said, "Anyone who watches this will have PTSD," while another shared they experienced a bout of "uncontrollable vomiting" after viewing the carnage.
The video appears to have been posted on major social media platforms, with its graphic nature flouting their terms of use.
Tragic Final Moments
Another video was shared by Joshua's friend Ayodele that appears to show the final moments before the boxer and his friends were involved in their crash.
Ayodele trained Joshua, and his clip shows him and fellow collision victim Ghami approaching their Lexus before showing footage from the car driving across a bridge.
After strength and conditioning coach Ghami and Ayodele failed to survive the accident, a representative of Joshua's said in a statement: "It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Lateef' Ayodele.
"Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team. We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news."
Joshua's Hidden Injuries?
The footage posted online in the aftermath of the crash showed former heavyweight world champion Joshua shirtless and looking dazed as he sat in the wrecked vehicle among shattered glass.
The clip seen by Radar then shows a camera pan to the road with at least one bloodied body lying on glass-strewn pavement.
Joshua's team has said he is "in a stable condition" despite his injuries. But sources have told us they fear his injuries are more serious than is being publicly acknowledged.
It is understood Joshua was seated behind the driver, along with another passenger, when the crash occurred.
Authorities said the SUV carrying the fighter and his pals is believed to have been traveling "beyond the legally prescribed speed limit" and lost control while making an "overtaking maneuver," before crashing into the parked truck.