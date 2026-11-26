Donald Trump Thanks 'Murderers, Drug Dealers' and Trashes Critics in Thanksgiving Rant
Nov. 26 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving message to trash his critics via a lengthy Truth Social rant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief, 80, paid particular attention to roasting the "fake" economic numbers revised upwards after the midterms, a New York Times story which caused a stir, the "Radical Far Left," and the Somali-American community.
Trump Salutes 'American Patriots' Before Trashing Usual Targets
Posting on Thursday morning, in all caps, he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to all American patriots who have worked so hard to make our country great!
"I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late.
"I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia."
President Once Again Lauds White House Renovations
He continued: "(E)ven to those who refuse to work. I want to thank the 2 per cent of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance."
Trump also used his Thanksgiving tirade to once again express his delight over his beloved White House renovations.
He claimed the building had broken windows, damaged columns, and deteriorating interiors. He even argued that the changes were necessary to restore it as "a primary symbol of our Country."
Trump further defended plans for a new ballroom, describing it as something "Presidents have sought for over 150 years." The remarks follow the demolition of the White House East Wing in October 2025 to make way for the proposed project.
'Thanking' Deported 'Murderers'
He finished off his rant by thanking "the murderers," who he said have been deported, and hoped they are living "a beautiful and idyllic life."
Trump said: “Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to r---, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers.
“They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands.
"We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
In an earlier message, Trump attacked New York Times reporter David E. Sanger, branding the veteran journalist a "lowlife" after his latest report examined the president's claims about the stock market.
Trump published the lengthy criticism on Truth Social at 12:47 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 26, hours after The Times published an article questioning his celebration of Nvidia's recent stock surge.
He wrote: "David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses.”