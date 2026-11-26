RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief, 80, paid particular attention to roasting the "fake" economic numbers revised upwards after the midterms, a New York Times story which caused a stir, the "Radical Far Left," and the Somali-American community.

Posting on Thursday morning, in all caps, he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to all American patriots who have worked so hard to make our country great!

"I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late.

"I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia."