The decision keeps alive several claims stemming from reporting about Trump's finances, including allegations published in the book Lucky Loser, written by journalists Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig.

The ruling marks a significant development in the president's legal fight against the newspaper, with the court determining that seven challenged statements could support a plausible inference of actual malice.

Among the disputed passages were allegations that Trump received more than $400million from his father through purported tax evasion schemes and benefited from financial arrangements allegedly designed to avoid gift and estate taxes.

Another challenged statement concerned claims that authorities investigated Trump's alleged Mafia connections and found violations involving money laundering and stock-trading rules. The judge did not determine whether those allegations were false or defamatory. Instead, he concluded Trump's complaint contained sufficient allegations to allow the surviving claims to proceed.